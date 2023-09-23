Friday's victory turned out to be a historic evening for both Aaron Judge and Luke Weaver. The two New York Yankees players, who first faced off during their college days, shared a memorable night in the Bronx. Weaver recorded his first-ever win in Yankee pinstripes, but all the headlines surrounded Judge and his incredible three-home run game.

Judge single-handedly carried this offense during the 7-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He recorded home runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings to give the home team a commanding lead. Overall, Judge finished 4-4 with three runs and recorded six of the team's RBIs.

During his postgame interview, Weaver was asked about his captain's dominant performance on the night:

"The guy just hits the ball so hard. I'm surprised he doesn't have a bazillion homers."

Weaver was full of praise for the 31-year-old and at one point even joked about the historic outing:

"Did he hit a homer?"

"Luke Weaver, who played with Aaron Judge in the Cape Cod League, on the slugger's three-homer tonight: 'The guy just hits the ball so hard. I'm surprised he doesn't have a bazillion homers.' #Yankees" - Gary Phillips

Judge hit another milestone on Friday, becoming the first player in New York Yankees history to record three home runs in a game twice in one season. The 2022 American League MVP first achieved the feat on August 23 versus the Washington Nationals.

Aaron Judge leads the New York Yankees roster with 35 home runs

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in New York

Injuries have limited Aaron Judge's time on the field this season but he continues to be a force when healthy.

"Luke Weaver records first win as a Yankee" - YES Network

The righty is slashing .267/.401/.609 this year. Despite only playing in 100 of the club's 154 games, he leads the roster in home runs (35), RBIs (70), walks (80), OBP (.401) and OPS (1.010).

This was a big night for Luke Weaver who has bounced around the league since making his MLB debut in 2016. Unfortunately for the righty pitcher, he had to share the spotlight with his captain who turned out to have an astonishing outing with the bat.