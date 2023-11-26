Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. ties knot with partner Alondra surrounded by teammates Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, and more

Nestor Cortes Jr. married his fiancée, Alondra Russy, in a private ceremony attended by other Yankees teammates. The Yankees pitcher was the focal point, surrounded by some of the organization's brightest talents.

In a picture posted by the Talking Yanks page on Twitter, a number of Yankees stars, including Anthony Rizzo, Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton and many more, were seen posing for a picture and having a good time.

"Donaldson, Sevy, Chapman, Rizzo, Stanton, Gio and Gleyber were in the building for Nestor's wedding tonight," as per Talking Yanks on Twitter.

Alondra Gabriela Estreras Russy was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, on August 16, 1996. Born and raised in Miami, Russy went to Everglades High School in Miramar and attended Florida Career College. Cortes Jr. and Alondra started dating on November 24, 2015.

Nestor Cortes Jr. proposed to Alondra after the All-Star week in 2022, when he went down on one knee. The Yankees pitcher had mentioned that he made the event special for Russy as he asked for her hand in front of his parents after the game.

Nestor Cortes Jr. to return to the Yankees lineup for 2024

Yankees fans must have been disappointed when manager Aaron Boone announced in September that Nestor Cortes Jr. wouldn't be back to start on the mound for the team. He was the latest in a whole list of starters that the club missed out on due to injury.

Cortes Jr. missed out on a whole chunk of the season with just one appearance in June and July. His last start came on the 5th of August, after which he was placed on the IL due to a rotator cuff strain. He is expected to go through surgery and be back on the mound next season.

