Yankees pitcher weighs in on the future after losing Juan Soto to New York Mets

The New York Yankees fell short in their pursuit of a first World Series title since 2009 after going down against the Los Angeles Dodgers in October. While losing the World Series bout was a big blow for the Yankees, they also lost in their goal of bringing back Juan Soto.

Although the Yankees offered a lucrative deal to bring back Soto, the Dominican slugger opted for a higher average annual value deal with the New York Mets, signing a record-breaking $765 million contract.

After failing to bring back Soto, the Yankees pivoted by strengthening other positions on their roster. Yankees reliever Jake Cousins reflected on the team's future after Soto signed for the crosstown rivals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cousins said on MLB Network Radio on Tuesday:

Trending

"Anytime you can sign a player like Juan Soto, you want to do that. But if you don't, if you don't get that, I mean we pivoted super well. We signed a lot of great pitching depth and some really good guys that are going to throw really important games for us.

"We also signed Gold Glovers in two positions and that's exciting. I think we have a really good team. I think we have one of the better pitching staffs in the league."

Expand Tweet

The Yankees traded for Gold Glove-winning outfielder Cody Bellinger after missing out on Soto. They also signed former NL MVP winner (2022) Paul Goldschmidt.

Jake Cousins is thriving in the added pressure of playing for the Yankees

The Bronx Bombers also signed two-time All-Star starter Max Fried on an eight-year, $218 million contract this offseason. They also traded for All-Star closer Devin Williams to strengthen the bullpen.

The Yankees bullpen came under fire last season but Jake Cousins is not shying away from the challenge and is ready to go again in the 2025 season after an injury-riddled campaign in 2024.

"I mean, playing in the biggest city, it's a ton of fun. There's a little bit of added pressure to it, but I think, like anyone in this scenario, like being a professional athlete wants that pressure," Cousins said. "It's kind of what makes it fun."

With the Yankees moving on from Clay Holmes, Jake Cousins is expected to play a bigger role next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback