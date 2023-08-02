For Aaron Boone, the manager of the New York Yankees, times have been better. Despite posting 99 wins and easily winning their division in 2022, the pinstripes now find themselves at the bottom of the AL East on account of their 55-52 record.

Predictably, the underwhelming results of the season has stirred the fanbase, who are notorious for their hard-nosed critiques of their own players and staff.

In a recent interview with well-known Yankees podcaster Jomboy, the 50-year old former MLB player was asked about recent comments. More than once this season, Boone has been called out for answers in post-game interviews that fans have found either misguided or borderline deceitful.

"Jomboy asks Boone if he laughs at his own quotes" - Talkin' Yanks

During Boone's guest appearance on the Talkin' Yanks podcast, Jomboy asked the manager about comments that he had made following the Yankees' 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on July 30. Aaron Boone was quoted as saying "we hit well, besides the strikeouts." Boone failed to acknowledge that his team had struck out 18 times in that game.

Markedly quiet at the August 1 MLB trade deadline, many New York Yankees fans feel as though the team has thrown in the towel on the season. Pre-game speculation led to rumors surrounding the status of players like Harrison Bader and Gleyber Torres, but alas. the Bronx Bombers stayed very quiet.

"Paul O’Neil, Sean Casey & Aaron Boone talkin strategy" - Niki Lattarulo

Since assuming managerial duties in 2018, Aaron Boone has coached the Yankees to a 403-333 record. A former All-Star, Boone had a long career for the Cincinnati Reds before transitioning into management roles. If the standings do not shift, 2023 will be his first season that he does not lead the Yankees to the postseason as their manager.

Is Aaron Boone's job safe as Yankees skipper?

While the manager's impressive track record speaks for itself, some feel as though the embarrassment of the 2023 season may be a brige too far. Currently, Boone's three-year deal is set to keep him with the team through the 2024 season. Ownership of the Yankees have claimed that they feel no imminent need to move him.

That said, baseball moves fast, and if Aaron Boone cannot find a way to show that this horrific season was little more than a fluke, there would be plenty happy to take the reigns from him.