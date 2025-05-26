Yankees predicted to make bold play for Brewers All-Star by MLB analyst

The New York Yankees badly need a starting pitcher on their roster, and none makes more sense than Milwaukee Brewers All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. But it will be a bold move on the Brewers' part to trade their ace, who has been doing well in 2025.

In 2025, Peralta has made 11 starts, throwing 60.0 innings, going for 5-3 record and posting an impressive ERA of 2.55. Last season, he made 32 starts, ending with an 11-9 record and 3.68 ERA.

On Saturday's episode of BALLCAP Sports, MLB analyst Jim Riley, who awarded the scenario his “bold badge,” mentioned that the Brewers don’t have to trade their ace, but under the weight of a middling season, they should.

"I hate to say it, Brewers fans, but ... I think it’s going to be a disappointing season where the team just sort of hovers around .500," Riley said (18:43 onwards). "And if that’s where it’s going to be, take advantage of the fact that Freddy Peralta would be the top trade chip. Period."

Under team control through 2026 at just $8 million per year, the 28-year-old ace is a premier target for contenders looking to bolster their rotations. Riley named the Cleveland Guardians and the San Diego Padres as contenders, but said none will be as interested as the Yankees.

"Give me the New York Yankees," Riley said. "I think the Yankees get aggressive here. I don’t think the Padres have the farm system to be able to go out and get Freddy Peralta. I think the Yankees can outdo any Cleveland offer as well, and the Yankees are going to be ultra-aggressive."

Jim Riley believes Freddy Peralta is the piece that can take Yankees back to World Series

The Yankees reached the World Series last season for the first time since 2009. However, they came up short against the LA Dodgers. If the team wants to get back there and go toe-to-toe with the Dodgers rotation, trading for Freddy Peralta looks like a no-brainer to Jim Riley.

"Right now, the Yankees don’t have a rotation that can go toe-to-toe with a healthy Dodgers starting pitching group," Riley said. "So you’ve got to continue to add. You have to continue to add if you’re the New York Yankees. Freddy Peralta, I think, would be the piece."

Riley further added that for the Brewers, the Yankees will be a good trade fit given their impressive farm system. So anything they get in return will likely have good potential.

Along with Max Fried, Freddy Peralta's potential presence could give the Yankees a good lefty and the righty top-of-the-rotation aces.

