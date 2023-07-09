Spencer Jones, the New York Yankees' outfield prospect, felt good when compared to Aaron Judge. The Yankees selected Judge during the 2013 MLB Draft. Taller athletes frequently prefer pitching since their strength may be converted into velocity in the sport.

According to some baseball experts, a taller batter will find it more difficult to find a steady and short swing because there are more moving components and long arms to whip through the strike zone.

But Judge developed into a mountain of a man before becoming a famous slugger. Spencer Jones, who was also selected in the first round (in 2022) and is from California, will get some motivation from tall position players like Judge.

Jones said, “It’s special. He’s one of the best players in baseball.”

Spencer Jones is developing a complete repertoire that he hopes to one day bring to The Bronx, specifically to the little porch for left-handed hitters. Giancarlo Stanton, who is 6-6, could join Jones and Judge to make an all-power-forward outfield.

Spencer Jones' comparison Aaron Judge is likely to make a return

The Aaron Judge void is not great for the New York Yankees. The team had a 3-3 road record against the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, two of baseball's weakest squads. Without their leader and his 19 home runs, the offense has trouble scoring runs.

Since June 4, when he crashed into the fence to stop a few runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Judge has been out with a ruptured ligament in his toe.

Judge said, "Just trying to stay locked in and help a teammate, pick a teammate up. If I see someone struggling in the game, try to give them a little bit of working encouragement."

Although there is currently no specific return date set, Judge remains hopeful. He has gradually advanced to participating in baseball drills, such as outfield catch games and modest swim training.

