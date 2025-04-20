Yankees RHP Marcus Stroman turns 15-day IL-stint into lifestyle flex

Yankees ace Marcus Stroman has endured a difficult start to his 2025 MLB campaign. He has made three starts so far, resulting in a 0-1 record, with 11.57 ERA, seven strikeouts, and 2.04 WHIP in 9.1 innings pitched. Currently, Stroman has been placed on a 15-day IL after complaining about inflammation on his left knee.

On Saturday night, Marcus shared an array of images on his social media story. The pitcher seemingly has a taste for fashion, watches, and tattoos. Stroman is avidly observed flaunting his stylish outfits, blingy chains, rings, watches, and multiple tattoos on his body.

These images included a snapshot of the interior decor at his place, lyrics from a rap song, a loving video call with his son, Kai Zen Stroman, his watch collection, and a silhouette image of himself. The random dump of images was an intriguing passage into Stroman's lifestyle.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Some more screenshots from the Instagram story

Marcus Stroman is a two-time All-Star and 2017 Gold Glove Award winner. So far, he has played with four different ballclubs in the big leagues, including the Yankees.

He has an 87-85 overall record in the MLB with an ERA of 3.72. He had signed a two-year, $37 million contract with the Bronx Bombers ahead of the 2024 campaign.

His current contract stipulates a player option for the 2026 season for $18 million, but with a major condition that he pitches at least 140 innings in the current campaign. He finished the 2024 season with a subpar record of 10-9 in 29 starts, with an ERA of 4.31, 113 strikeouts, and 1.47 WHIP in 154.2 innings pitched.

Yankees ace Marcus Stroman heaps praise on Jackie Robinson on the icon's honorary day

April 15 is celebrated as Jackie Robinson Day amongst all the stakeholders in the MLB. The pioneer revolutionized the sport after becoming the first player from the African American race to play in the big leagues.

Marcus Stroman reflected on Robinson's legacy in an interview with YES Network on April 15.

“Without Jackie, maybe I wouldn’t be here today. I think he was a pioneer, a trailblazer — someone who went through the worst conditions in order to create a path for African Americans and minorities playing this game.”

Expand Tweet

The exact timeline for Stroman's return to the Yankees roster remains uncertain, but as per the latest updates from manager Aaron Boone, Stroman has started throwing practice with the team.

