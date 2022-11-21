Yankees Rumors: Seattle Mariners interested in second baseman Gleyber Torres, per reports

The Seattle Mariners are apparently interested in Gleyber Torres, the second baseman for the New York Yankees. The speculation comes as Seattle has emerged as one of the most active teams of the MLB offseason.

The Mariners made a big move last week when they traded for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. They dealt relief pitcher Erik Swanson to the Toronto Blue Jays in return, and now they have their eyes set on a reliable middle infielder, quite possibly Gleyber Torres.

Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 @JimBowdenGM The #Mariners have checked in on Trea Turner, Kolton Wong, Gleyber Torres and all the other free agent middle infielders. Jerry Dipoto President made it clear that their ownership will provide the resources to sign one of the big free agent middle infielders if it makes sense. The #Mariners have checked in on Trea Turner, Kolton Wong, Gleyber Torres and all the other free agent middle infielders. Jerry Dipoto President made it clear that their ownership will provide the resources to sign one of the big free agent middle infielders if it makes sense.

Torres, a 25-year old Venezuelan, is arbitration eligible after completing his 5th season with the Yankees. He first burst on to the scene as a rookie in 2018, when his 24 home runs and 77 RBIs were enough for him to finish third in Rookie of the Year Award voting.

The player followed up his success with a career year in 2019, hitting 38 home runs and 90 RBIs. Apart from his batting, Torres has solidified his spot as the starting second baseman for the Yankees and can boast defensive strength in that role.

The Mariners were reputed to be heavily interested in claiming shortstop Trea Turner after he became a free agent this offseason. Now, as Turner has signed a long-term deal with the Los Angeles Angels, the Mariners will be looking at other options, such as Gleyber Torres.

The president of the Seattle Mariners, Jerry DiPoto, has made it clear that the team's ownership will supply the requisite funds needed to go after a strong middle infielder.

"Gleyber Torres. Trade or Keep?"- @ Yankees Updates

The Mariners made the postseason in 2022 for the first time in 21 seasons. They swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round, only to lose to a divisional foe in the Houston Astros in the ALDS. Regardless, the team is energized and ready to make another play for glory in 2022.

Gleyber Torres deal is by no means a done one

Torres is still a valuable asset for the New York Yankees. He had his best year in 2022 since 2019, hitting 24 home runs and 76 RBIs. The Yankees have invested heavily in their outfield and rotation, and thus may not be so eager to deal off one of their most prized assets in the infield.

