Yankees' shocking 3-2 loss vs 'worst team in MLB' stuns MLB insider

The New York Yankees stunned many fans and neutrals after a surprising 3-2 loss at hands of the Colorado Rockies on the road. One such astounded party is insider Jack Curry. The sportscaster expressed his astonishment as to how the AL East leaders failed to easily dispose of the "worst team in MLB" at the moment.

What many expected to be a cakewalk turned into a nightmare for the AL powerhouse squad after they were limited to just two runs on five base hits. For context, Colorado has given up the most runs in the league this season at 325, 30 more than the next squad on the list. However, the Yankees failed to capitalize on the hosts' struggles, leading to the embarrassing result.

"That's an exasperating game for the Yankees. It's a sobering result," said Curry. (0:15-0:19)

Curry broke down what the Bombers lacked on the YES Network's post-game show and discussed what made one of the hottest teams in baseball turn ice cold at the Mile High City.

"We talked about this being the ultimate trap game. [They] are one of the best teams in baseball. [On the other hand], the Rockies, are by far, the worst team in baseball. But we all know, that the games are not played on paper." (0:21-0:32)

The baseball analyst also examined as to why the Bronx-based squad failed to capitalize against the Rockies' young starter and its evidently stuggling bullpen.

"They went out there against [Tanner] Gordon, a young pitcher, who in nine starts has an era over 8.00, had never won a major league game, and they were unable to do much damage against him. The Rockies then followed that up with three relievers [but] the Yankees did not have a hit against any of them." (0:33-0:45)

"The last 14 batters, no one had a hit ... The offense that has been so powerful this season, it vanished tonight." (0:46-1:02)

Yankee captain records first home run in Colorado

In the fifth inning of tonight's game against the Rockies, Yankee captain Aaron Judge tallied his first home run at Coors Field to break the 1-1 tie. Judge's 365-foot solo shot to left field tied him with Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh, and Kyle Schwarber for the most home runs this year with 17.

In spite of Judge's history-making home run, the Bombers surprisingly stumbled against the 8-42 Rockies. Although the loss was just a minor dent to the team's 30-20 record, it's a sobering reminder that any team can actually dial it up against the game's giants and serves as a warning call to manager Aaron Boone moving forward.

