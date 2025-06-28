Yankees skipper Aaron Boone announces major Marcus Stroman update

The New York Yankees' starting rotation will receive a major boost this Sunday as right-hander Marcus Stroman returns to the mound after a 15-day injured list stint.

Ad

Stroman hasn't appeared in an MLB game since April 12 after he was sidelined due to knee inflammation. The right-handed pitcher hasn't looked great in his rehab assignments, but after Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) was placed on the 15-day IL last Sunday, someone needed to fill the void.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the same to reporters after Friday's 3-0 win over the Athletics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Marcus Stroman has struggled on the mound in 2025

Marcus Stroman isn't having a good year by any means. Before being sidelined, he pitched 9.1 innings and gave up 12 runs. Even in the minors, he has looked anything but sharp.

After over a month on the sidelines, Stroman returned to the mound for a minor league assignment with Double-A Somerset. Stroman pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out four hitters.

Ad

His second rehab start came on June 22, when he allowed two earned runs on two hits and one walk across 3.1 innings. He had four strikeouts as well.

Overall, Marcus Stroman has given up eight earned runs on 13 hits and five walks along with nine strikeouts across 10.1 innings.

Both Stroman and Allan Winans threw side sessions at Yankee Stadium on Friday. But Boone went with Stroman, who's making $18.5 million this season, to start on Sunday.

Ad

For the series against the Athletics, the Yankees are shorthanded. They are without J.C. Escarra, who is awaiting the birth of his son. However, he is expected to return on Sunday.

“A couple of the guys that we were gonna bring, one got hurt,” Boone said. “The other is on paternity leave as well.”

The person Boone was referring to when he said "hurt" was utilityman Braden Shewmake. The one who is on paternity leave is outfielder Everson Pereira.

Ad

While Boone thought about adding lefty-swinging Jorbit Vivas to the 40-man roster but with left-handed JP Sears on the mound on Saturday, he decided against it.

When it comes to the bullpen, the Yankees are without Jonathan Loáisiga, who is still dealing with an illness.

With the win on Friday, the Yankees improved to 47-34.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More