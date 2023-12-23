Yankees skipper Aaron Boone plays Santa, spreads cheer in the Bronx with Christmas gifts for kids

New York Yankees fans endured a tough MLB season, with skipper Aaron Boone being the pantomime villain on several occasions. But the former Yankees player has tried to turn things around during the holiday season.

Boone collaborated with the 44th Precinct and the Food Bank for New York City to distribute toys and food for the residents of the Bronx. Boone also spoke to the media during the charity work on Thursday.

Although he was in his casual outfit, the Yankees skipper embraced the festive spirit while bringing smiles to the faces of the children by handing them gifts and grubs with Christmas on the horizon.

While the Bronx Bombers did not live up to their usual high standards last season, Boone's efforts outside the ballpark in association with the NYPD will surely bring cheer to the New York fanbase.

Aaron Boone's gift to Yoshinobu Yamamoto fails to lure the Japanese ace to the Bronx

The Yankees were involved in an intense pursuit of coveted Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They were involved in a three-way race with the Mets and the LA Dodgers for the signature of the right-handed pitcher.

“It’s been fun to get to meet him a couple times and be around him and have conversations,’’ Boone said on his meeting with Yamamoto.

During Yamamoto's second meeting with the Yankees after having dinner at Mets owner Steve Cohen's house, the Japanese ace was gifted a number 18 jersey by the Yankees skipper.

"It's his if he wants to keep it," stated Boone.

As it turned out, the 25-year-old joined his Japanese teammate Shohei Ohtani at the Dodgers for a staggering $325,000,000 deal on a 12-year contract, the most expensive contract ever for a pitcher in MLB history. According to several reports, the Yankees offered the Japanese ace a $300,000,000 deal for ten years.

