Yankees skipper reveals Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s ambition and mentality

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been out of action for almost a month due to a lat injury and is expected to be back in the lineup sometime next week.
Jazz Chisholm was traded to the Yankees by the Miami Marlins last year and the All-Star slugger hit ground running by smashing four home runs in his first three games for the Bronx Bombers.
He got a taste of postseason baseball as the Yankees made their first appearance in the World Series since 2009, eventually falling short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Chisholm is willing to play any position the team needs to play and is just focused on winning after the heartbreaking World Series loss last year.
"As he puts it, he just wants to win. He just wants a ring," Boone said while discussing Chisholm's potential return.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to a Minor League rehab game for Double-A Somerset this week. He had earlier shrugged off playing rehab games on his road to recovery.
Aaron Boone suggests using Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base on his Yankees return
According to manager Aaron Boone, the Yankees are looking to use Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base once he is activated from the injured list. Chisholm had played second base before his injury last month.
"We’ll see,” Boone said. “I want him to work over there this week in his games over there. We’ll keep that flexibility and make a decision one way or the other. In the end, I’m not even sure exactly how I want to go. It could be an evolving situation.”
The Yankees infield woes deepened after utility player Oswaldo Cabrera, who was covering third base this season, sustained a season-ending ankle injury on May 13.