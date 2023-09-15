Although Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees find themselves on the outside of the playoffs, it appears that the reigning American League MVP is rounding back into form.

Judge's return to form has not only received the attention of Yankees fans but also his teammate DJ LeMahieu. In the wake of Judge's sixth career grand slam yesterday, the three-time All-Star praised the 2022 MVP to the media by saying, "Classic Judgie swing right there."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"DJ LeMahieu had his first 3-hit game since August 25th. He meets with the media and reflects on the 8-5 win, Aaron Judge's grand slam, and more." - @YESNetwork

The New York Yankees captain has been limited to 93 games this season and as a result, his statistics have taken a blow. Throughout those games, Judge has racked up 32 home runs and 62 RBIs, while maintaining a .254 batting average. While those numbers would be impressive for the average player, they are a far cry from his incredible 2022 season.

As seen by DJ LeMahieu, Judge is slowly rounding back into his MVP form, and while his power swing is coming back, his batting average is still a concern. Over the past 13 games, the hard-hitting outfielder has posted a lowly .205 batting average, all while racking up three home runs and six RBIs.

Expand Tweet

"With his grand slam in the 2nd, Aaron Judge passes Corey Seager with his 32nd HR of the season for the 4th most in the AL. 44 — Shohei Ohtani, 35 — Luis Robert Jr, 34 — Adolis Garcia, 32 — Aaron Judge" - @YankeesMuse

Earlier this season, Judge missed weeks of action after suffering a torn ligament in his right toe. The devastating injury had a direct impact on the New York Yankees season, as the offense suffered dramatically. However, Judge's rediscovered home run swing is an encouraging sign for next season.

A look at Aaron Judge's historic 2022 season

En route to his first career MVP award, Judge surpassed Roger Maris for the New York Yankees franchise and the American League's single-season home run record by crushing a career-high 62 long balls.

The slugger also set new career highs in RBIs (131), walks (111), runs (133), and even games played (157), as well as in OBP (.425), slugging percentage (.686), and total bases (391).