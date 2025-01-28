Yankees slugger garners 2-word reaction from Juan Soto's brother Elian for major accomplishment

In a recent show of admiration and respect, Elian Soto, brother of New York Mets superstar Juan Soto, shared a two-word reaction to an important achievement by New York Yankees player Oswaldo Cabrera. Cabrera was honored with the 2024 Joan Payson & Shannon Forde Award for Community Service.

Oswaldo was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the community, receiving the prestigious award at the New York Baseball Writers' Association dinner on Sunday.

On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a post about his award win, which included pictures of him with his loved ones at the award dinner. The caption of his post read:

"Remind this- no matter who we are or what stage of life we’re in, we have the power to make a difference! Thanks to the BBWAA for this honor and recognition, let’s keep pushing forward together, to build stronger and more united communities!"

"My family, girlfriend, friends, specially @brandonsteiner @ltdnyy @franklunanj @justintimebaseball @thedocdrstrikezone and @yankees thanks for helping me in all this, we know we’re in this all together🤞🏽🤍"

This led to a reaction from Oswaldo Cabrera's former teammate and New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto's brother, Elian Soto, as he commented on Cabrera's Instagram post:

"Congratulations wheelie🔥," wrote Elian. (Translated from Spanish).

Image Credit: Instagram/@ocabrera13

The award won by Oswaldo was presented alongside the MVP, ROY, Cy Young and other prestigious awards at the BBWAA dinner.

Oswaldo Cabrera in the MLB and his 2024 season with the New York Yankees

Oswaldo Cabrera - Image via Getty

Oswaldo Cabrera signed with the Yankees as a free agent at the age of 16. He represented the Somerset Patriots in the minor leagues in 2021, where he was named the league's MVP. Cabrera was then optioned to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for the 2022 season.

At 23 years old, Oswaldo finally got his big break, making his MLB debut with the New York Yankees on Aug. 17, 2022, as the starting third baseman against the Tampa Bay Rays. He recorded 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 RBIs and 0 stolen bases in 4 at-bats.

In the 2024 season, Cabrera played 109 games for the Yankees. He recorded a batting average of .247, an on-base percentage of .296 and a slugging percentage of .365, with 36 RBIs, 8 home runs and 4 stolen bases.

