Yankees social media hypes up Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s electric performance against Diamondbacks

The New York Yankees got back to winning ways after a 9-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday to avoid a series sweep, ending their two-game slide.

While Yankees captain Aaron Judge led from the front with a three-run home run in the first inning of the game at Yankee Stadium, he had help from Trent Grisham and Jazz Chisholm Jr. as both went deep during the series finale.

Chisholm Jr. smoked a two-run homer to bring the Yankees crowd at their feet, noticing the enigmatic slugger's electrifying performance on the night. The Yankees social media hyped Chisholm Jr. after his fourth home run of the season.

"Jazz club," Yankees captioned their Instagram post highlighting Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s performance from Thursday night.

It was Chisholm's fourth home run of the season, joint second most with Anthony Volpe and behind captain Aaron Judge's five dingers. He alluded to the reigning MVP's three-run blast in the first inning to kickstart the offense. He said praising Judge's leadership after the game:

"As a team, guys keep getting on for him and he keeps on performing and showing us why he’s the MVP of the league and one of the best players to ever play this game.

"We’re all just trying to be like him. We all tell him every day that we want to be you when we grow up, but at the same time, we’re out here playing a team game, and we have our big brother leading us, and it helps a lot."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. sends warning signs after Aaron Judge's hot start to the season

Aaron Judge's three-run home run took his tally to five for the season in six games. He is leading the home run charts, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. feels it's an ominous sign for the rest of the MLB teams.

"Last year he hit 58 [home runs] and had a bad first month," Chisholm Jr. said. "So imagine right now what he’s about to do. I’m just trying to keep up."

Judge became the first player in MLB history to record five home runs and 15+ RBIs in the first six games of the season on Thursday. On current form, the two-time AL MVP is projected to break his AL home run record of 62 homers.

