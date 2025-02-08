Yankees SP Clark Schmidt gives 3-word reaction to Harrison Bader’s heartfelt Twins appreciation; Francisco Alvarez, Gleyber Torres chime in

With Spring Training around the corner free agent outfielder Harrison Bader has found a new team in the offseason. The former New York Yankees center fielder signed for the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Bader is heading to Minnesota on a one-year with $4 million guaranteed in 2025 and a $750,000 signing bonus. The contract also has a mutual $10 million option for 2026 and a $1.5 million buyout which increases in value with the number of games for Twins this year.

Following the announcement by the team on Friday, Bader shared his excitement on the new journey with a heartfelt appreciation in an Instagram post.

"Life is capricious and this game is a GIFT - Twins Cities bound," Bader captioned the post.

The one-time Gold Glove winner had a brief stint with the Yankees in 2023 and seems to have made a few friends during his time in New York. His former teammate and Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt reacted to the post with a 3-word comment.

"There he is!!" Schmidt wrote.

Gleyber Torres, now with the Detroit Tigers after signing a one-year deal in the offseason, also shared the Yankees clubhouse with Bader during his stint. He commented on the Bader's post:

"Vamoooos papooooo."

Harrison Bader signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets in January last year and his former Mets teammate Francisco Alvarez reacted to his move, commenting on the post:

"What a gif."

Harrison Bader headed to Minnesota after "fun" season with Mets

Harrison Bader had a resurgence with the Mets last season after starting a career-high 143 games for the National League team. While he also had career-highs in runs and RBIs, his most notable contributions came in the outfield for the Mets.

He did all that with having fun on the diamond, acknowledging his stint with the Mets.

“To be given an opportunity as a free agent this offseason, I never imagined I would have as much fun as I have this year,” he said in October on his Mets tenure ahead of the National League Division Series.

Bader is the Twins' second signing of a relatively quiet offseason as the team signed lefty reliever Danny Coulombe on a one-year, $3 million deal on Tuesday.

