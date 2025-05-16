Yankees sportscaster makes bold prediction on Juan Soto's first at-bat vs Carlos Rodon

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets will meet on the diamond for the first time since a competitive offseason, during which Juan Soto chose the Mets over the Yankees in free agency.

Now, the time has come when Soto will have to face loud boos from Yankees fan who felt betrayed after the outfielder chose not to sign with the team. One sportscaster made a bold prediction for when Soto takes the plate against Carlos Rodon at Yankee Stadium on Friday,

MLB analyst Emmanuel Berbari said Soto thrives in situations like this, and thus he won't be surprised if he takes Rodon deep in his first at-bat in a hostile environment.

"I hate to break it to Yankee fans—Juan Soto is homering in his first at-bat," Berbari said. "Carlos Rodón, I don't care what you do. Rodón could execute perfectly on the outside corner—that ball is going into the left-center field bullpen. Juan Soto will not be denied—as much as it pains the Yankee faithful to admit this."

Berbari recounted last year's events when, on multiple occasions, Soto saw Yankees through in clutch situations.

"They saw it all of last year: when the stage is biggest, grandest—Juan Soto comes through," Berbari added. "You want to say, 'Oh, he got off to a slow start as a Met'? That’s not the big stage. This is the big stage. This is the first time Soto’s actually been challenged so far, and I think he embraces that.

"When he has an opportunity where people boo him, where people doubt him—he says: 'I'm Juan Soto. This is me. I’m the guy.' Like you said—let’s not talk about a guy. Let’s talk about the guy."

Mets, Yankees and offseason drama surrounding Juan Soto

After Juan Soto arrived at the Yankees via trade from the San Diego Padres, there were high expectations that the club would finally win its first World Series since 2009. An incredible season from captain Aaron Judge, along with a career year from Soto, meant the Yankees cruised to breaking the jinx and getting to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

However, on the grandest of the stages, the Yankees couldn't match the Dodgers as they lost the Fall Classic title in five games. However, fans were convinced the outfielder would return to the Bronx in free agency.

Almost all big market teams were in on Soto, but the Yankees and the Mets were the only true contenders who were ready to go all-in. The Mets gave their final bid of a 15-year, $765 million contract, which Soto then asked his agent, Scott Boras, to ask the Yankees to match this offer.

However, the Yankees decided against it and stayed put with their last offer of 16 years, $760 million. As a result, Soto opted to sign with the Mets.

