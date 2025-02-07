Yankees sportscaster points main reason Pete Alonso is getting $30,000,000 in 2025 

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have finally agreed on a two-year, $54 million deal and one analyst believes that it only happened because the fans urged the front office to sign him. The slugger's deal contains a $10 million signing bonus, a $20 million salary for 2025 and a $24 million player option for 2026.

This makes Alonso the highest-paid first baseman in the MLB right now, and Yankees sportscaster Michael Kay said that he has the fans to thank for it via "The Michael Kay Show".

"I've gone back and forth on this, I really have, and I don't know what to make of it," Kay said. "I don't know if we were just led down a primrose path of outrage and leverage attempts but $30 million for Pete Alonso?

"...I think the Mets went above and beyond. And I'm going to tell you what Mets fans, it's on you. I really believe there's no way that David Stearns would have given this guy $30 million for this upcoming season, no way. But the shouting you did at the amazing dau in CitiField, how you cried and moaned about it, he's a home-grown Met. I think that affected them, I really did.

"By giving Pete Alonso this contract, you're $27 million over the tax [limit]... The contract's going to cost them $57 million. 30 for what they're paying him, $27 million approximately for the tax penalty. You're paying Pete Alonso that?" he added.

With the NY Mets and Pete Alonso stuck in a standstill in contract negotiations, their fans urged the front office to re-sign their home-grown star. While the Mets originally valued Alonso at around $23 million per season, they have had to make a considerable adjustment to their value with the new deal.

While fans may have played their part in making the deal happen, the Mets lineup gets a significant boost with Alonso's addition. They now finally have a power hitter to back up Juan Soto in the lineup, so that the Dominican can do what he does best. It remains to be seen how this deal will age over the upcoming season.

MLB analyst claims Pete Alonso's addition makes Mets contenders for World Series

The New York Mets' front office has finally given in to Pete Alonso's salary demands, paying him $30 million for the 2025 MLB season. While it is higher than what they valued him at, analyst Trevor Plouffe believes that it makes them World Series contenders this year. He said via "Talking Baseball":

"If you look at their lineup right now, this is what a contending team's lineup looks like."

Having re-signed Alonso, the slugger is set to slot in behind Francisco Lindor and Soto in the lineup, giving them plenty of protection. Beyond that, the likes of Mark Vientos, Brandon Nimmo and Jesse Winker round up a lineup that looks like serious contenders.

All in all, things are looking good for Mets fans as Spring Training inches closer.

