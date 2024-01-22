Yankees Spring Training: Pitchers & Catchers Report Date for 2024

The first key date for the New York Yankees' quest for an elusive 28th championship is coming up soon. When pitchers and catchers report, the team is officially on to the new season and ready to contend once more. After a dismal 2023 season, that's a welcome time for the franchise.

Pitchers and catchers signifies the start to Spring Training, which is a brief ramp up period before the regular season. Before anyone knows it, the 2024 MLB season will be here, so when do the Yankees pitchers and catchers report?

When do the Yankees pitchers and catchers report?

The New York Yankees' pitchers and catchers report on February 15. In less than one month, the team will be back in action and training, with their first game action not far behind.

Five days after the pitchers and catchers show up for training, the rest of the team does. That's when new additions Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo will get to meet their new team.

However, it's a very important time for the Yankees to get their pitchers and catchers on the same page. Marcus Stroman is brand new, so he needs to get comfortable and familiar with his coaches, catchers and teammates.

It's also crucial for a few returning pitchers. Both Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes Jr. missed significant time last year and need this time to ramp up properly. Rodon especially needs it, as he suffered from a complete lack of Spring Training in 2023.

Carlos Rodon needs a full Spring Training

It's also good for catcher Jose Trevino, who missed a good portion of the season as well. His backup is going to be prospect Austin Wells, so he will need to properly meet and gel with all the pitchers he's going to be catching from this season.

Most of the Yankees' changes are on offense for 2024, but there are a few big reasons why the date for pitchers and catchers to report is so important. Fortunately, it's not long from now and they can get together and start planning how they can win the World Series again.

