Yankees star claims his swing blends Robinson Cano, Barry Bonds and Ken Griffey Jr.

Yankees star Jazz Chisholm had a very interesting take when talking about his swing. The All-Star infielder shared that he patterned his swing to that of Robinson Cano, Barry Bonds, and Ken Griffey Jr. At the time of writing, Chisholm has recorded seven home runs, 17 RBIs, and six stolen bases on a .181/.304/.410 clip.
Ineterestingly enough, Chisholm hasn't been known as a power hitter with an exit velocity just averaging at the 24th-percentile. However, his barrel rate is certainly one to look for as he's up in the 87th-pecentile league-wide — meaning that the star infielder often hits the ball on the "sweet spot" whenever he makes contact.
"If you even look at my swing, and I always tell everybody this — it starts off with Robinson Cano, gets into Barry Bonds, and the finish is Ken Griffey Jr. If you actually watch baseball and watch me swing, that's literally how it looks," said Chisholm. (38:15-38:30)
The Yankees star stopped by in the most recent episode of the "Joe and Jada" podcast hosted by rappers Fat Joe and Jadakiss. The recording artists expressed their amazement as to how Chisholm was able to mash-up different players' routines and combine them into one.
Chisholm also shared his inspirations growing up who made him progress in the game.
"[My idols were] Ken Griffey Jr., Barry Bonds, A-Rod, [Derek] Jeter, and Robinson Cano." (38:05-38:15)
Yankees dominate AL East
With their 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night, the New York Yankees have now thrusted themselves even further up in the American League East standings.
What was predicted to be a competitive division has largely disappointed as the other four squads have floundered so far. The Bombers currently hold the penthouse suite with a 25-18 record and a +81 run differential to boot. They are four games to the good against the nearest competitor in the form of archrival Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox, Blue Jays, Rays, and Orioles, meanwhile all own losing records at the moment. Boston holds a 22-23 record while the league-last Orioles is the second-worst team in the AL with a 15-27 card.
The runway is certainly clear for the Bombers given their performance at the plate this year. The Yankees lead the league in home runs 76, OPS with .828, and is within the top ten of all offensive counting stats.
Likewise, the pitching crew has delivered even with the absence of ace Gerrit Cole and the struggles of closer Devin Williams with a 3.62 ERA and an MLB-leading .209 versus opposition batters.