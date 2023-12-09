Yankees star DJ LeMahieu's $1,350,000 Michigan residence with private terrace and wooded backyard is a blend of art and technology

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu signed a six-year, $90 million guaranteed contract with an annual average salary of $15 million in 2021. However, while he was in Colorado, he splurged for a luxurious abode in Michigan.

The former NL Batting Champion purchased the $1.35 million home in Birmingham, MI, six miles away from where he won back-to-back state High School Player of the Year awards.

Spanning 2,900 square feet of living space with a private terrace and wooded backyard, the house perfectly blends art and technology. The upper level houses the bedroom suites, with the master suite, including a magnificent bath and his-and-her walk-in closets.

The basement includes a mudroom and another bedroom with a full bath. The house also has a walk-in pantry, beautiful cabinetry and masonry.

DJ LeMahieu's home, Credit: HM Homes and Realtor.com

DJ LeMahieu's MLB career

After being selected for the 2009 College World Series All-Tournament team, the former LSU Tigers athlete was selected by the Chicago Cubs as the 79th overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft.

In May 2011, the Cubs promoted him to the big leagues after Jeff Baker was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a left groin strain. However, he was again downgraded to minors following underwhelming outings.

The Cubs traded DJ LeMahieu and Tyler Colvin to the Colorado Rockies on Dec. 8, 2011, in exchange for Casey Weathers and Ian Stewart. Moving back and forth between the AAA and the MLB, his 2014 season gave him the required stability and confidence. He slashed .267/.315/.348 with five home runs in 494 at-bats.

Soon, he stacked up good numbers, which earned him 3× All-Star (2015, 2017, 2019), 2× All-MLB First Team (2019, 2020) and 4× Gold Glove Award (2014, 2017, 2018, 2022).

The Yankees signed him to a multi-year deal in 2021 and are hopeful to build a competitive roster around him to contend for the World Series.

