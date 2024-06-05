Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton joins exclusive five-player club after surpassing 150 home runs for multiple teams since 2000

Giancarlo Stanton continues to reach milestones and his top-notch performance cannot go unnoticed. The Yankees star known for crushing home runs added another achievement to his MLB resume.

Stanton is one of the notable players to hit home runs against all 30 teams in the MLB. And now, the slugger also joined the exclusive five-player club after surpassing 150 home runs for multiple teams since 2000. Stanton joined legendary former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira, Albert Pujols, and Nelson Cruz with this latest achievement.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Giancarlo Stanton has hit 417 home runs in his entire career: 267 home runs came while playing for the Miami Marlins while 150 have come with the Bronx Bombers. Stanton is ranked at No. 54 on the list of MLB home run leaders. The Yankees star has smashed 15 home runs for his team this season and his record will only improve over time.

Giancarlo Stanton powers the Yankees to victory against the Twins

Stanton went deep with the Bronx Bombers in their opening game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. The slugger launched a two-run home run to the left field at the bottom of the eighth inning. Stanton's 420-foot home run extended the Yankees' lead to five runs.

In a postgame interview, Giancarlo Stanton opened up on his performance after hitting his 150th career home run for the Yankees. The slugger talked about the team's offensive prowess and approach to opponent pitchers.

"I got some good barrels on the ball, but it was just good to get the last one. It's unreal, we all clicking on all cylinders. We don't even have to click on all cylinders. It doesn't have to be the same person every night and it's just really putting pressure on every pitcher we face and sooner or later we gotta crack em," Stanton said on Yes Network.

Stanton holds a batting clip of .232 with an OBP of .281 and an OPS of .779. He has recorded 34 RBIs in 203 appearances at the plate and is at No.3 on the home run leaders list for the Yankees this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback