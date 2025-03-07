Yankees star Max Fried opens up about having Luke Weaver as his locker mate

The New York Yankees strengthened the starting rotation in the offseason by adding All-Star pitcher Max Fried. The World Series winner signed an eight–year, $218 million contract to end his free agency in December.

Fried, who only played for the Atlanta Braves since his MLB debut in 2017, is the most experienced arm in the Yankees rotation behind Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole heading into the 2025 season.

In a conversation with MLB Network, the 31-year-old left-handed pitcher opened about having his locker next to Yankees closer Luke Weaver in the clubhouse.

"He brings something to the table every day, it's something different," Fried said. "But he is always in a good mood, so it's nice to walk to him and say good morning and see what he has for me."

Max Fried made his first start of Spring Training on Monday and interestingly, it was from the bullpen, something Luke Weaver did in a strong showing during the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Weaver, who had a breakthrough year with the Bronx Bombers last season, struggled in his latest outing in spring. In Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins, Weaver concealed two hits, allowed a run and a walk, striking out one hitter in under an inning.

Max Fried discusses conversation with MLB legend Roger Clemens

In the same conversation, Max Fried talked about sharing insights with pitching icon Roger Clemens, who is one of the guest instructors for the Yankees in Spring Training.

“It was really cool to be able to sit there and pick the brain of a guy that’s won seven Cy Young [Awards],” Fried said (MLB.com). “You sit and listen to whatever he has to say. The fact that he was able to sit and watch and give me some feedback on things he saw, and just pitching in general, it’s really special.”

With the Yankees dealt a severe injury blow after reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil's lat issue, Max Fried is expected to play a crucial role in the team's opening weeks.

Gil is expected to miss at least six weeks of action after undergoing MRI scans last Saturday. He is likely to return sometime in June with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and Fried leading the rotation. Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodon will shoulder the workload with the veteran pitchers.

