Yankees Then and Now: Contrasting the 1998 and 2024 Teams

Those who were lucky enough to watch the 1998 New York Yankees likely do not need a reminder of how special that team was. Regarded as one of the best baseball teams ever to take to the field, the team's 114-48 set a regular season record at the time, and led by names like Tino Martinez, Derek Jeter, and Paul O'Neill, they captured the franchise's 24th World Series.

Although the 2024 Yankees are certainly not the 1998 squad, some palpable similarities exist. Today, we are going to be profiling some of the likenesses and points of divergences between the 2024 and 1998 New York Yankees teams.

New York Yankees compared: 1998 vs 2024

Pitching

Although the 1998 Yankees were one of the best teams ever, their pitching was not lights-out. In fact, with an overall ERA of 3.82, the Yankees ranked 6th in the league, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won 31 fewer games. Of the four pitchers of the 1998 team to make at least 25 starts, only David Wells had an ERA figure below 3.50.

When it comes to the 2024 team, pitching reigns supreme. The Yankees currently stand first, with a combined ERA of 2.90. In direct contrast to the 1998 team, only one regular starter, Nestor Cortes, has pitched to an ERA over 3.00 this season.

"Carlos Rodon has SHOVED over his last five starts - 5-0 | 2.37 ERA | 26 SO | 0.96 WHIP | 5 QS" - Fireside Yankees

Despite the fact that the '98 Yankees boasted one of the best closers of all time in Mariano Rivera, their 3.76 was higher than the '24 team's 3.19 relief arm figure. Moreover, closer Clay Holmes, who has 19 saves and a 1.80 ERA, is on pace to better Rivera's '98 season, in which the famed Panamanian closer went 3-0 with 36 saved games.

Hitting

Although the current New York Yankees team has fostered a reputation of being strong hitters, the 1998 squad was more consistent. In 1998, the Yankees put up a league-best .824 OPS, while the current team's .771 figure is second in MLB. In 1998, the team's 965 runs scored was the highest in baseball, just as their 359 so far this season leads the league.

"Derek Jeter triples home two runs in Game 6 of the 1998 ALCS." - MLB90s

In terms of baserunning, the 1998 team was beyond superior, with the team's 153 stolen bags constituting the fourth-highest value in MLB. This season, the Yankees' 35 swipes are 24th out of 30 teams.

When it comes to home runs, the picture is an interesting one. The 2024 Yankees are second only to the Baltimore Orioles when it comes to long ones, with 105 registered so far this season. In '98, the team's 207 total home runs ranked seventh.

However, the distribution of home runs was much more evenly spread back in 1998. This year, the trio of Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have been responsible for nearly 60% of Yankees home runs, while the 1998 team was fortunate to have had eight players contribute with at least 20 home runs.

"Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton have more home runs (59) than FIVE ENTIRE TEAMS" - Fireside Yankees

Head-to-Head

Although so much has changed since the 1998 New York Yankees took to the field, some interesting parallels between that squad and the current roster can still be drawn.

The 1998 Yankees were a team that relied less on top stars, and more on banking on production throughout the lineup. For the current team, so much of the offense is tied up in Soto and Judge, who lead the MLB in OPS. As was seen in their recent loss against the Kansas City Royals, when Judge and Soto are held scoreless, the Yankees have a hard time scoring runs.

"Since we're 98 days away from Opening Day, never forget that the 1998 New York Yankees were the greatest baseball team of all-time" - Mike Salvatore

Although the 2024 Yankees are certainly among the best, they do not share the dynamic offense of the 1998 team in the same way. At the end of the day, the 1998 Yankees won the World Series, while the page remains blank for the current array of players.

