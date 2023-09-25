Yankees' Tommy Kahnle heads to 15-day IL, reliever's season over following team's elimination from playoff contention

Tommy Kahnle's season is over. With very few games remaining, any injury is season-ending for a team that's not going to the playoffs. Today, the New York Yankees sent their reliever to the 15-day Injured List. With just seven games remaining for the team, he will not appear again in the regular season.

Tommy Kahnle has right shoulder inflammation. Sometimes this is a minor issue that causes players to miss some time. Other times it's a symptom of something much worse and can cost them a lot more time. Right now, it's unclear what is causing the inflammation.

The Yankees are eliminated from the postseason for the first time since 2016. They lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in blowout fashion, and they were officially eliminated.

That means that Kahnle's season, as well as anyone else currently on Injured List, is done. He will not pitch again for New York, but he is under contract for one more season. He will return next season, presuming the inflammation isn't for a much more serious injury.

Tommy Kahnle the latest in a long line of injuries for Yanks

One of the biggest reasons the Yankees are eliminated from the postseason right now is because they've had to deal with an onslaught of injuries. Tommy Kahnle being effectively shut down is just another in a long line.

Aaron Judge spent time on the Injured List, missing two months while the team and the offense struggled mightily. Harrison Bader missed time before leaving on waivers. Anthony Rizzo hasn't played in months and was dealing with a concussion.

Giancarlo Stanton was on the IL for a good chunk of the season. So were Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes, who returned for one incredible start before being shut down.

Carlos Rodon didn't pitch until the summertime, and was back on the IL a few weeks later. Relievers like Jonathan Loaisiga and now Kahnle have spent time on the shelf as well.

The healthy players didn't play well, but the team had very few healthy players.