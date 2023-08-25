Tommy Kahnle had a disappointing game on Thursday. The New York Yankees were close to winning two consecutive games and clinching their first series in almost a month before the bullpen let them down.

The bullpen handed away a late lead in their 6-5 defeat to the Washington Nationals, which was highlighted by Kahnle's subpar outing. The righty was defeated after allowing two home runs in the seventh inning.

Poor placement was to blame, according to Kahnle, who added that since he only throws one pitch frequently, his execution must be more accurate. He also stated that he was not shocked that rival hitters had picked up on his strategy.

“In the big leagues, guys are gonna adjust and I’ve got to adjust with it,’’ Kahnle said. “Just location. [My changeups] are right over the middle and it seems that guys are starting to catch on,” he added. “That's my go-to pitch and it seems I need to make an adjustment and go from there.”

Kahnle also spoke about going back and figuring out the errors:

“It seems I’m missing middle a lot lately,” Kahnle added. “I need to go back and regroup and figure out what I’m doing wrong here.”

Tommy Kahnle started off strong this season

Kahnle's 2023 season got off to a slow start as he developed bicep tendinitis in February. He has made 33 appearances this season and has a record of 1-3, 3.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. Before the All-Star break, he had a solid start, going 15.1 innings without surrendering a run.

But since then, Kahnle has given up 12 runs, 10 of them earned, over 14.2 innings, including four over his previous two outings.

Kahnle has previously played in Major League Baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and Colorado Rockies.