Yankees top prospect opens up on mentorship from Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees top prospect Spencer Jones was called up for Spring Training with their big league players and is enjoying his time playing alongside Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

The 23-year-old is coming off his first full season in Double-A, where he showed glimpses of elite power despite having some struggles along the way. While Jones still has some minor league hurdles to overcome before he makes his major league debut, he is learning from the team's experienced players in camp this year.

Spencer Jones was selected by the New York Yankees as their first round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, going on to sign with the team for $2.88 million. He started his professional career with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Yankees before being promoted to the Tampa Tampons of the Single-A Florida State League.

Jones started the 2023 season in the High-A South Atlantic League and was promoted to the Double-A Eastern League before the end of the season. In 2024, the outfielder spent the entire season in Double-A, showing raw power despite some inconsistency in his plate discipline.

Jones is now making the most of his time in Spring Training alongside the major league players as he looks to earn his major league call-up. In a recent episode of the Casa De Club podcast, the youngster spoke about how the major leaguers have helped him this spring:

(4:20 - 5:01)

"Those guys have been awesome this spring. Getting to talk to Cody Bellinger for example, he's been one of my favorites so far in camp. Just making jokes, you know, talking sh*t, that kind of thing, it's super fun. You know what I mean, it really makes you feel like a part of the team despite not being in the clubhouse on Opening Day."

"Just being there talking with Judge, Giancarlo. These guys, they're all so open you know. And they want to help guys get to that next level. Because in their careers, they've done a lot but they're always willing to give back. They're trying to do whatever it takes to improve the franchise, make the team better, just try to be incredible leaders and they do that every single day. So it's so cool to be part of it for sure."

Having added Cody Bellinger to their roster this winter, the Yankees have four former MVP winners on their team, and Spencer Jones is making the most of it. However, it remains to be seen when and where he will make his major league debut.

Spencer Jones puts his tools on display in Yankees' loss to the Orioles over the weekend

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles played a Spring Breakout game on Saturday, giving their minor league players a chance to impress ahead of the new MLB season. While the Orioles went on to record a 5-4 win on the night, several players from both teams put up impressive performances.

Spencer Jones took the opportunity to show his speed in the outfield early in the game, almost pulling off an impressive play. He reached base three times in the game and also reminded everyone of his abilities as a promising slugger.

