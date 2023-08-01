New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge had another disappointing night on Monday as they lost 5-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays to start a series in The Bronx.

This game demonstrated how opposing clubs may continue to treat the top hitter on a struggling squad.

Judge recently opened up about the possibility of Yankees being sellers as the trade deadline approaches:

"Whatever gets us closer to being a better team and winning, that's why I'm here."

Many fans appreciated what Judge said and are claiming that he's the only one in the Yankees squad who wants to win.

Other supporters are also focussing on the sad reality their team currently finds itself:

"As long as Aaron Boone is the manager of this team and Brian Cashman is the general manager, this team will never win. It's that simple."

Aaron Judge has lived on the base paths since his comeback, which is a significant plus for the Yankees. The fact that Judge too passed away on those base paths is a major drawback for the Yankees.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Judge has had six free passes in three games after being reinstated from the disabled list after another three-walk night. On all six times, he has been left behind.

Aaron Judge is not fully healthy yet

Judge's recovery from the toe dislocation was a little medical miracle that must be monitored because he is not quite well. As a result, only three games into his comeback and one night after blasting a home run, Judge was left off the starting lineup on Sunday for the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2022, Judge broke Roger Maris' 61-year record for the league's most home runs in a season by hitting 62 of them, receiving the AL Most Valuable Player Award in the process. Judge has been an MLB All-Star five times.