Yankees trade rumors: Team reportedly open to dealing a few big names, could use 'partial-sell' approach 

The New York Yankees are reportedly looking to offload several players ahead of the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

The Yankees are still with an outside chance of making it to the playoffs as they are just behind division rivals Blue Jays in the fight for the final AL wild-card spot.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported that the club could adopt 'partial-sell mode' ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Starting pitcher Luis Severino, outfielder Harrison Bader, utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and relief pitcher Wandy Peralta are Sherman's picks to be out the exit door in the coming hours.

Sherman also anticipated that the franchise would like to ease its payroll burdens as the Yankees' payroll is projected to be about $297 million, higher than the allowed tax threshold of $293 million.

The franchise can reduce its payroll by moving the aforementioned players ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

For example, if Severino, who is owed approximately $5 million, is traded away, the Yanks may be able to drop below the threshold.

His 7.49 ERA (earned run average) is the third-worst among pitchers with at least 50 innings this season.

Not only the trades will have financial implications, but any potential outgoings will indicate the aspirations of the club during an underwhelming MLB season.

Although New York's front office did not rule out additions to the roster, team chairman Hal Steinbrenner is inclined toward trimming the payroll.

New York Yankees can show the exit door to several underperformers

Apart from Severino, Harrison Bader, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Wandy Peralta could also be on the move after an underwhelming campaign this year.

Bader, who arrived in New York after a deadline deal last year from the Cardinals, has been a superb defensive center fielder for the Yankees.

However, the 29-year-old has been injury prone throughout the season, reducing his impact at the club.

His seven homers, 10 steals and a .260 average are a testament to his potential, but his injury-prone reputation seems to have brought him closer to the exit door.

Meanwhile, Peralta has rediscovered his form after struggling from the mound earlier this season.

The 23-year-old has conceded just one run in his past 13 outings in the lead-up to the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Peralta's impressive body of work could fetch a nice deal for the Yankees, with teams on the hunt for quality relief pitchers in the market.