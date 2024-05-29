Yankees vs Angels Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 2, May 29, 2024

The New York Yankees lost their second successive game after dropping their series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The Yanks bullpen failed to defend a lead as they dropped Game 1 with a 4-3 final score.

The Angles broke their three-game losing streak and look to extend their success. The Yanks were predicted to win Game 1, but their bullpen struggles and erratic offense failed. Despite Juan Soto's home run and a strong performance from Nestor Cortes Jr., the Bronx Bombers were unable to get over the line.

The Angels took advantage of their mistakes but they face a tough challenge in Game 2 against a strong Yankees starter.

Yankees vs Angels: Head to Head

The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM EDT on Wednesday. The game can be watched on Bally Sports West and Amazon Prime Video. MLB fans can catch the game online on Fubo TV.

The Yanks have won 99 while the Angels have won 89 games out of the last 188 played since 1993. Aaron Boone and his team are expected to fight back against Ron Washington's team with a series-leveling win. The starting pitcher is expected to help the Yanks to secure a victory in Game 2.

Yankees vs Angels: Pitching Matchups

Right-handed pitcher Luis Gil will take the mound for the Bronx Bombers in this game. Gil's performance this season has been outstanding and currently the best option for the team to rebound. Gil has a strong ERA of 2.11 with a 6-1 record.

The 25-year-old pitcher has an impressive WHIP of 1.01. Gil has 71 strikeouts in 55-plus innings pitched.

The Angels will counter Gil with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. The 34-year-old pitcher has a 5-4 record with a 2.52 ERA. Anderson has 44 strikeouts in 64-plus innings pitched with a decent WHIP of 1.06.

Yankees vs Angels: Prediction

The Yanks have Gil on the mound as their starter and their offense is expected to open up against Anderson. The Yanks look to do a better job of defending a lead since they dropped to the third-best record in MLB after their last defeat.

The Yankees are now 37-19 on the season and are competing with the Cleveland Guardians who hold a 37-18 record. The Bronx Bombers are predicted to rebound and win Game 2.

