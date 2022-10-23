Yankees vs Astros ALCS Game 3: Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and three other players who can swing crucial Game 4 in favor of the New York Yankees

It's time for the New York Yankees to start producing. The team now finds themselves down by two games in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, and will be desperate to try and not let the series slip away in Game 3.

This comes as the team went all the way to Game 5 of the best-of-five series against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Despite being heavily favored, the Yankees came within a game of taking an early exit.

As a team, the New York Yankees are hitting only .169 during the 2022 postseason. The team has registered only 37 hits - the lowest of any team still in the postseason. Manager Aaron Boone will have to liven up his team's bats if they want a chance at any further success.

YankeesMuse  @YankeesMuse The last time Gerrit Cole pitched in the ALCS was at Yankee Stadium in 2019 (7 IP 0 ER)



Dude was crazy The last time Gerrit Cole pitched in the ALCS was at Yankee Stadium in 2019 (7 IP 0 ER)Dude was crazy https://t.co/dzzc2uOcmL

Getting the ball for the New York Yankees in Game 3 will be ace pitcher Gerrit Cole. Cole has had a stellar playoffs so far.

He made a pair of starts in the Cleveland series and currently has a 2-0 record in the postseason. Cole only allowed three earned runs in over 13 innings pitched, giving him a postseason ERA of just 2.03. If Cole wants to prove himself, he needs to keep those numbers consistent in Game 3.

Another name that the Yankees wish they had seen more from is the AL home run king, Aaron Judge. Judge has been very cold this postseason.

The big man is only hitting .179 with three RBIs. Judge did, however, hit a pivotal home run in Game 5 of the ALDS that lifted the Yankees over the Guardians.

With a postseason batting average of .273, outfielder Harrison Bader is the best-hitting Yankee this year. Bader hit an impressive home run off Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in Game 1.

With four homers, Bader has become a sparkplug of power in the lineup. Facing a pitcher like Cristian Javier, the Yankees will need to put forth some power.

Starting 9 @Starting9 Harrison Bader is such a Perfect Yankee Harrison Bader is such a Perfect Yankee https://t.co/dbTIVdeU5W

Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have proven that the Yankees may not hit often but they hit the ball hard.

Despite having one of the most lackluster batting averages in the playoffs, the New York Yankees have 11 home runs this postseason, second only to the San Diego Padres. Of those 11, Rizzo and Stanton accounted for four. The two men will need to be hitting for the Yankees in this pivotal Game 3.

Can the New York Yankees turn the series around?

The Houston Astros have one thing that the New York Yankees lack: experience. Particularly, experience in the deep stages of the playoffs. If the Yankees are to beat the Astros, they will need to match the Astros' firepower. We all know they have that skill, but showcasing that skill has proven to be a great challenge for this Yankees team.

Game 3 of the ALCS will take place at 5:07 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 22, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

