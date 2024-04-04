Yankees vs. Blue Jays Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

Regarded as two teams with strong chances in the AL East, both the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees are looking to establish divisional dominance early.

Last season, neither had much to show for their toil. The Yankees finished with an 82-80 record, only narrowingly avoiding their first last-place divisional finish since 1990. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, went down in two games to the Twins in the AL Wild Card Series.

As the two teams gear up to meet each other for the first time this season, let's examine some of the features that will play a central role in the series.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Preview

After sweeping the Houston Astros, and taking two out of three from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Yankees will return to the Bronx for a three-game set against the Jays to open their home season.

Action for the first game of the series is set to get underway at 1:05 pm ET on Friday. The remaining two games take place on Saturday and Sunday afternoon respectively.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head Record

The Blue Jays and Yankees met three times this spring, with the Bronx Bombers outscoring their counterparts 21-12, winning two of three. During last year's regular season, the numbers were pretty even.

Against the Jays last season, the Yankees were 7-6. However, out of the five final meetings of the year, the Yankees lost four. Armed with their 6-1 start to the season, the second-best opening result in team history, the Yankees will hope to keep the success going on Friday night.

"Yankees Win in 11 innings & improve their record to 6-1, Next up are the Blue Jays at Home on Friday! #unleashthemdawgs #repbx" - RE2PECT2JETER

Blue Jays vs Yankees Pitching Matchups

Game 1

The first game of the series between the Yankees and Jays will see Marcus Stroman take the mound for the Yankees against Yusei Kikuchi.

Stroman inked a two-year, $37 million deal with the Yankees after opting out of his contract with the Chicago Cubs this offseason. In his first start of the season, Stroman tossed six innings of shutout ball to record the win against the Astros.

"Marcus Stroman, Nasty 86mph Cutter" - Pitching Ninja

Game 2

While the Jays have not yet diclosed their starting pitcher for the upcoming game, it's likely that Clarke Schmidt will get the start for the New York Yankees.

Having made the rotation largely due to Gerrit Cole's injury, Schmidt was 9-9 with a 4.64 ERA last season. Already sporting an ERA figure over 5, Schmidt will be looking to turn his fortunes around.

Game 3

Yankees right hander Luis Gil is slated to start Sunday's game, scheduled for 1:35 ET.

Gil, a 25-year old Dominican, allowed just one run over four innings in his first start of the season against Arizona. Regarded as one of the weakest links of the Yankees' rotation, watch out for Gil in his attempts to make an impact.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Players To Watch Out For

Anthony Volpe - Yankees

Although his hitting was nothing remarkable last year, 22-year old Anthony Volpe's play at shortstop was enough for him to win a Gold Glove. Now, in the early stages of the 2024 season, Volpe's bat has woken up. Volpe's .409 batting average leads the team, as does his 1.182 OPS.

Oswaldo Cabrera - Yankees

Young infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is another youngster making a big splash for the Yankees. After hammering the first home run of his team's season on opening day, the Dominican has kept up his strong hitting. In 7 games so far, Cabrera is 9-for-26 with 2 home runs and 7 RBIs.

Davis Schneider - Blue Jays

The 22 runs scored so far by the Toronto Blue Jays constitute one of the lowest figures in the American League.

While many of the team's superstars can be blamed, sophomore infielder Davis Schneider cannot. On account of two home runs and four RBIs so far this year, the 25-year old Schneider's 1.333 OPS leads his club.

"Davis Schneider hits a go-ahead homer off Josh Hader in the ninth!" - Foul Territory

