Yankees vs Brewers: Game 2, prediction, odds and picks - March 29, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees got their fourth consecutive Opening Day victory on Thursday when they beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 with a mostly convincing performance albeit a small scare in the ninth innings. They will look to continue the form as they take on the Brewers for two more games in Bronx after a rest day for both teams on Friday.

Yankees vs. Brewers recent form and records

The Yankees started their campaign in style on Thursday. They had a decent Grapefruit League performance in Spring Training, earning a 14-14 record and finishing fifth. They would hope to better their 94-68 regular season record from last year and take the AL East again.

Brewers' preseason was slightly better than that of the Yankees. Their Cactus League performance saw them finish seventh with their 16-14 record. Milwaukee had a strong 2024 themeselves winning the NL Central for the second consecutive season with 93 wins.

Players To Watch

Starting Pitchers

Max Fried (NYY) vs. Nestor Cortes (MIL)

Max Fried gets his first start for the Yankees after signing an eight-year, $218 million contract in December.

Last Start: First start of the season

Career vs. Brewers: 3-1 record, 2.67 ERA, 25 strikeouts in 5 appearances

Nestor Cortes Jr. takes the mound against his former club after signing with Milwaukee in the offseason.

Last Start: First start of the season

Career vs. Yankees: 0-0 record, 0 earned runs, 1 hit, 1 walk in 1.0 innings pitched

Must-Watch Hitters

Yankees

Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe went yard on Thursday and will hope to continue their form. Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger drove in crucial go ahead runs from the #2 and #3 hole.

Brewers

The Brewers would hope that their main sluggers in the lineup - Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, Wilson Contreras - who were blanked on Opening Day, get on the scoreboard. The bottom half of the lineup could try to consolidate against a tired Fried.

Yankees vs. Brewers Game 2 betting odds

Saturday 29/03 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs Brewers +125 +1.5 (-180) O 8.5 (-102) Yankees -155 -1.5 (+145) U 8.5 (-118)

Yankees vs. Brewers expert picks and prediction

In Max Fried and Nestor Cortes Jr. both teams have two southpaws looking to give their team a strong start from the mound. While both teams are offensively at par, the Yankees' bullpen had a better start to their campaign. If the defense is stable and the lower order score runs against the Brewers bullpen, it could be an easy second win for New York with Devin Williams as their closer.

Run Line: -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Under 8.5

Prediction: Yankees 5, Brewers 2

