Yankees vs Brewers: Game 3, prediction, odds and picks - March 30, MLB 2025

After a record-setting win, the New York Yankees now have a chance to close out and sweep the Milwaukee Brewers in the third game of the series. The Yanks absolutely dunked on the visitors in game two of the set as they smacked a franchise-best nine home runs against a hapless Brewer pitching crew.

As for Milwaukee, they have a chance to keep things competitive given that the AL East juggernauts, as they have shown, can keep up with the powerhouse during the first game of the series.

Yankees vs Brewers recent form and records

The Bombers are currently 2-0 courtesy of a fairly competitive Opening Day contest against Milwaukee that ended with a 4-2 scoreline.

The Brew Crew, meanwhile, are searching for their first win of the season with a short turnaround time after being clobbered by the Yanks just yesterday.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

NYY: Marcus Stroman, (10-9, 4.31 ERA) vs. MIL: Aaron Civale, (8-9, 4.36 ERA) (2024 statistics)

Must-watch Hitters

New York Yankees

Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is off to a hot start this year. He currently has three home runs on five base hits and nine runs batted in through two games this year.

Expand Tweet

Milwaukee Brewers

Sal Frelick

One of the most underrated players in the National League, 2024 Gold Glove-winning outfielder Sal Frelick is batting .429 to start the year. He currently has three base hits and a run scored in seven at-bats.

Yankees vs Brewers baseball betting odds

Sunday, 3/30 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs NYY -139 -1.5, +143 O 8.5, -105 MIL +127 +1.5, -176 U 8.5, -115

Yankees vs Brewers expert picks and game prediction

The Bombers have had complete control of the series so far. They have outscored the Brewers 24-11 through two games. However, the outlier result of game two should be taken with a grain of salt as it can be chalked up to their familiarity with former pitcher Nestor Cortes and his mechanics on the ball.

Marcus Stroman would start for the Yanks and in eight appearances against the Brewers, he has compiled a quite impressive 3-1 record along with a 3.10 ERA. In contrast, Brewers starter Aaron Civale has a 1-4 record with a 5.52 ERA in six appearances against New York.

As proven by the predicted run line, the game is slated to be a close contest between the two squads as both try to end the series on a high note.

Run Line: -1.5, +143

Total Runs: Under 8.5, -115

Prediction: NYY W, 5-3

