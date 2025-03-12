Yankees vs. Brewers: Projected lineups for MLB 2025 season opener ft. Aaron Judge, Christian Yelich 

The New York Yankees will kick off their 2025 MLB regular season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. Despite suffering injuries to some key players in Spring Training, the Bronx Bombers will be eager to start their campaign with a win. On the other hand, the Brewers still haven't named a shortstop for the season and are very much a work in progress.

Here's a look at both teams' projected lineup for the first game of the season.

Yankees projected starting lineup

With Giancarlo Stanton possibly out for the majority of the season, the Yankees have still not added a replacement through trade or free agent signing. As of now, Ben Rice is expected to take over DH duties on Opening Day. Aside from the injury to Stanton, New York has plenty to be optimistic about, with Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells and Paul Goldschmidt all impressing in Spring Training.

Austin Wells (C) Aaron Judge (OF) Cody Bellinger (OF) Paul Goldschmidt (1B) Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B) Anthony Volpe (SS) Jason Dominguez (OF) Ben Rice (DH) Oswaldo Cabrera (3B)

With Gerritt Cole and Luis Gil both injured long-term, newly-signed pitcher Max Fried is most likely to start on Opening Day. He will be followed by Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt and Will Warren.

Brewers projected starting lineup

The Brewers have had a largely passive offseason this winter but retained most of their key players for the upcoming season. However, they lost shortstop Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants, allowing Joey Ortiz to return to his natural position after mostly playing third base last year.

With Christian Yelich also back in action, here's what their projected lineup looks like:

Jackson Chourio (OF) Christian Yelich (DH) William Contreras (C) Garrett Mitchell (OF) Rhys Hoskins (1B) Brice Turang (2B) Joseph Ortiz (SS) Sal Frelick (OF) Oliver Dunn (3B)

While veteran ace Brandon Woodruff has made huge progress on his recovery from shoulder surgery, he is still not likely to be ready for Opening Day. Hence, Freddy Peralta is expected to take the mound in the first game, with Nestor Cortes, Tobias Myers, Aaron Civale and Jose Quintana rounding up the rest of the rotation.

After the three-game series against the Yankees in New York, the Brewers will return to Milwaukee for their first home game, where they will face the Kansas City Royals.

