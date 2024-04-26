Yankees vs. Brewers Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

After their last defeat, the New York Yankees will take the road to square off against the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series. The Bronx Bombers split their previous series against the Athletics and hope to rebound in their opening game.

The Brewers will enter this series riding a two-game winning streak. After dropping their first two games against the Pirates, they managed to split the last four games. They will try to take advantage at home as they face off at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Yankees vs. Brewers Preview

The first pitch for the series opener will commence at 7:10 pm Central Time. The second game is scheduled for 6:40 pm CT while the series final will be a matinee showdown at 1:10 pm.

The Bronx Bombers have dropped to the second spot in the AL East and are now 17-9 on the season. The Brewers, on the other hand, are sitting at the top of the NL Central with a 16-8 record.

The first two games can be watched on MLB Network and streamed live on Fubo TV. The final game will be telecast on BSWI and streamed on Fubo TV.

Yankees vs Brewers Pitching Matchups

Game 1

The Yanks will turn towards Luis Gil to take on the Brewers in Game 1. Gil has a 1-1 record with a 2.75 ERA. Gil threw 19-plus innings and recorded 29 strikeouts. The righty has a solid WHIP of 1.27.

The Brewers will deliver Colin Rea to strike out the pinstripes for Game 1. Rea is coming off a strong start this season with a 2-0 record. Rea has a decent 2.08 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 21-plus innings. The right-handed pitcher holds a 1.29 WHIP.

Both pitchers seem balanced and the offense will play a crucial role in the first game.

Game 2

Game 2 will feature Carlos Rodon for the Yankees. Rodon has been picking up the pace with 26-plus innings and 22 strikeouts, has a 1-1 record with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Joe Ross gets the ball for the second game against the Yanks. Ross has been a bit of a slump with a 1-2 record and a 4.05 ERA. Ross has 18 strikeouts and a 1.55 WHIP in 20 innings pitched.

Game 3

The Yankees will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman for the final game. Stroman has a 2.93 ERA with a 2-1 record and 28 strikeouts. The righty has a 1.23 WHIP in 27-plus innings pitched.

The Brewers will send veteran pitcher Wade Miley to the mound as their starter. Miley is coming off a rough start after pitching only seven innings. Miley has a 6.43 ERA with two strikeouts and a 1.43 WHIP.

Yankees vs Brewers players to watch out for

Juan Soto Yankees

Juan Soto has been leading the team's offense and is sure to play a crucial role in this series. Soto smashed six home runs in the pinstripe uniform.

Anthony Volpe Yankees

Anthony Volpe's hot-hitting streak continues as he takes on opponent pitchers. Volpe is one player to watch out for.

William Contreras Brewers

William Contreras is the leading hitter for the Brew Crew with a decent batting clip of.365. He's also the leader in home runs with five.

Rhys Hoskins Brewers

Rhys Hoskins has been rocking his new uniform for the Brewers with five homers. Hoskins will also expected to play an important role in this game. The Yankees are predicted to win this series. However, the odds could change according to the situation for each game.

