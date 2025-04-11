Yankees vs. Giants: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 11, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees host the San Francisco Giants for the first time this season today, April 11, 2025. Last year, the Bombers swept the set with a 3-0 scoreline. This time, however, the Giants have retooled and are one of the hottest teams in the National League while the Bronx-based squad has stumbled as of late.
After a scorching start to the season, the 2024 AL pennant winners have dropped two of their last three series including ones against the Diamondbacks and more recently, the Tigers. The Giants, meanwhile, have stood their ground in the stacked NL West, hanging with the division giants Dodgers and Padres.
Yankees vs Giants recent form and records
The Bombers currently own a 7-5 slate and are still the leaders of the American League East. The squad also leads the AL in home runs with 26 home runs led by captain Aaron Judge.
As for the Giants, they've compiled an impressive 9-3 record and are the second-seed in the NL West. The team has relied on its brilliant pitching staff that carries the second-best ERA in all of the majors at 2.78.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
NYY: Marcus Stroman (0-0, 7.27 ERA), SF: Robbie Ray (2-0, 3.18 ERA)
San Francisco Giants
Pretty much like how the Giants have quietly risen up the ranks, former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray has compiled quite a respectable tally to start the season. Ray currently owns a 2-0 record with a 3.18 ERA with six strikeouts in 11 and 1/3 innings pitched.
Must-watch Hitters
New York Yankees
A self-professed Giants fan growing up, California-native Aaron Judge would once again have a chance to showcase his talents in front of friends and family as his Bombers travel to Oracle Park.
Judge currently leads all of the majors with 20 RBIs and is tied for most home runs with six.
Yankees vs Giants baseball betting odds
Yankees vs Giants expert picks and game prediction
Expect the match to be a nip-and-tuck affair between the two of the best teams in the league today. Robbie Ray would have the daunting task of limiting the high-octane New York Yankees offense led by Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Anthony Volpe.
Fortunately, the San Francisco Giants' bullpen has been stellar this year. The relief crew currently owns a 1.79 ERA and has only limited opposition batters to two home runs.
Run Line: +1.5, -195
Total Runs: U 7.5, -106
Prediction: SF win, 4-3