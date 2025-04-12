Yankees vs. Giants: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 12, MLB 2025

The game might have been called off due to rain but there's no denying that the New York Yankees were utterly clobbered by the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of their contest. The fixture was resulted after just 5 and 1/2 innings with the visitors leading 9-1 at the Bronx.
The Giants utterly overwhelmed Yankees starter Marcus Stroman as the pitcher surrendered five earned runs and a home run on four base hits after just a 2/3 inning appearance. Game 2 is scheduled today, April 12, 2025 at 3:05 p.m., Eastern time.
Yankees vs Giants recent form and records
After utterly dominating offense throughout the campaign, the Bombers suffered their most lopsided loss in the 9-1 drubbing against the Giants in Game 1.
As for the Giants, they're coming off an impressive win as they continue to sustain their strong start this year. The team currently owns the second-best win percentage in the National League, just behind NL West adversary San Diego Padres.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
NYY: Will Warren (0-0, 6.00 ERA), SF: Jordan Hicks (1-0, 2.38 ERA)
San Francisco Giants
Starter Jordan Hicks has been impressive across two starts this season. He owns a 1-0 record with a 2.38 with 11 strikeouts across 11 and 1/3 innings pithced.
Must-watch Hitters
San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants' hitters were hitting an all cylinders during Game 1 of the contest. Korean superstar Jung Hoo Lee recorded his first home run of the season straight to the short porch section at Yankee Stadium during the opening match.
More known for his contact hitting, the young outfielder is currently batting .333/.375/.533 with an OPS of .908.
Yankees vs Giants baseball betting odds
Yankees vs Giants expert picks and game prediction
After the lopsided score in Game 1, the Bombers are bound to take their revenge against the visitors. However, the 2024 AL champions would need to heavily rely on the offense as they are scheduled to deploy starter William Waller who is carrying a 6.00 ERA in two starts. Aaron Judge, Paul Golschmidt, and Cody Bellinger would need to wake their bats up as they were help hitless in Game 1.
For the Giants, all they need is to replicate their startegy during the rain-shortened opening match. If Jordan Hicks can limit the Yankee offense, Wilmer Flores, Jung Hoo Lee, and Mike Yastrzemski will have an easy time in overwhelming the starter for the home team.
Run Line: +1.5, -195
Total Runs: O 8.5, +104
Prediction: SF win, 7-5