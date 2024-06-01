Yankees vs Giants Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 2, June 1, 2024

The New York Yankees will continue their series against the San Francisco Giants as they look forward to securing another victory. The Bronx Bombers dominated the Giants at Oracle Park with a 6-2 final score in Game 1.

Game 1 witnessed several noterworthy occurences. NBA star Steph Curry helped Dr. Clarence B. Jones to throw the first pitch, while Aaron Judge was booed by Giants fans. Nevertheless, Judge emerged as the player of the game, hitting two home runs. Despite this, the Giants struggled to score more than two runs against Marcus Stroman.

Yankees vs. Giants: Preview

The first pitch will be at 10:05 PM EDT. The game can be watched on YES, MLBN, and NBCS BA. For online streamers, Fubo TV will be the right platform to catch the live game.

Yankees vs. Giants: Prediction

The Yanks hold the second-best record in the MLB (40-19). Their dominant offense has racked up 16 runs in their last three games. While the Yanks are predicted as the favorites to win, it depends on the starting pitchers. The pinstripes have made a change in their starting rotation where the offense will play a crucial role.

The Giants have a good opportunity to win if they can get their bats going. However, it's not going to be easy as the Yanks remain the favorites with their hot-hitting streak.

Yankees vs. Giants: Head-to-Head Record

The Yanks don't often visit the Bay Area, but their games in San Francisco this season have been interesting. The Yanks hold a 13-6 regular season record against the Giants and a 23-19 playoff record.

Yankees vs. Giants: Pitching Matchups

Clarke Schmidt's injury has cost the Bronx Bombers which turned them to Cody Poteet. The right-handed pitcher has a 1-0 record this season with a 1.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

The Giants will deliver their ace Logan Webb to start in this game. Webb has a 2.74 ERA with a 4-4 record and a 1.26 WHIP. In 72-plus innings, the righty has 61 strikeouts for his team.

Yankees vs. Giants: Players to watch out for

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is currently the hottest hitter on the team. Judge leads the MLB with 20 home runs.

Juan Soto

Juan Soto has been incredible in getting on base and his consistent performance has garnered attention.

Thairo Estrada

Thairo Estrada has been a top performer for the Giants, consistently delivering strong performances.

This game is predicted to be a tight battle between the two. The Giants have a seasoned pitcher, while the Yanks are just filling in. However, the pinstripes are predicted to continue their success.

