Yankees vs Giants Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 3, June 2, 2024

The New York Yankees will take on the San Francisco Giants on June 2, 2024, for Game 3 of their ongoing series. They have already won this series and will now look for the third victory in a row to sweep off the Giants and maintain their strong performance in MLB despite some minor setbacks.

The Giants are looking to break out of their ongoing three-game losing streak and get back on the winning track before they go on to face their NL West rivals Arizona Diamondbacks on June 4 for a three-game series.

Yankees vs Giants Preview

Game 3 between the Yanks and the G-men will be played on June 4:05 EDT. Fans can watch it live on NBCS-BA and it will also be streamed online on FUBO TV.

This is set to be the series finale between both sides. The Yankees have thrashed the Giants with in both games with scorelines of 6-2 and 7-3, respectively. The Yanks currently are at the top of the AL East division with a 41-19 record, while the Giants are at the third place of the NL West division's table with a 29-30 record.

Yankees vs Giants Prediction

Having won both the previous games of this series, the Yankees are the favorites to win the series finale and complete the sweep against the Giants. The newfound form of the Yankees hitters is surely going to cause a lot of problems for the G-men and their pitchers. But not just their hitting, the Yanks' pitching unit is equally strong and could pose a challenge for the opponent's hitters.

Yankees vs Giants Head-to-Head Record

This is the second series between the Yankees and Giants in this regular season. The Yanks won the previous series 2-1 against the G-men. Overall, both the teams have faced each other for just 20 games in their history, and the Yankees have an upper hand over the Giants with a 14-6 record.

Yankees vs Giants Probable Pitchers

Nestor Cortes will start the game for the Yankees. The pitcher has played and started twelve games for the team and holds a 3-4 record along with an ERA of 3.30, WHIP of 1.06, and 67 strikeouts.

Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell will be starting on the mound for the Giants. The 31-year-old LHP has played and started five games for the G-men, with a record of 0-3. He has an ERA of 10.42, a WHIP of 2.00, and 24 strikeouts.

Yankees vs Giants Players to Watch

The Yankees have shown some classy performances this season. The team seems to have found a new groove with the addition of Juan Soto to their lineup. Apart from him, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Alex Verdugo and Marcus Stroman have all been in great forms so far this season and can lead their team to sweep the Giants tonight.

For the Giants, Matt Chapman, Thairo Estrada, Patrick Bailey, and Jorge Soler have all recently shown some promising performances and can be a crucial factor for their team.

