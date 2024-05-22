Yankees vs Mariners Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups, head to head and more | Game - 03, May- 22

The New York Yankees seem to have lost their footing in their current series against the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday saw the Mariners dominating the Yanks from the very beginning, which was even reflected in the final scoreline of 6-3.

Already having lost two out of the four games, Aaron Boone and his team would surely try to at least win the third game so that they still stand a chance to tie the series.

On the other hand, the Mariners would look to continue their hot streak and register another victory, which would solidify their position as the winners of this series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yankees vs. Mariners Head-to-Head

The third game of this series will be live broadcast on the YES network on Wednesday May 22, at 7:05 p.m. ET. The teams' loyal supporters and fans can also tune in on FUBO.

The Mariners and the Yanks have had a long-standing history and have locked horns 186 times since 1973. The New York-based club has won 105 of those times, while the Mariners won 81, including their latest two consecutive wins in the ongoing series.

Yankees vs. Mariners Pitching Matchups

Nestor Cortes will take on the mound for the Yankees to face the M's in the third installment of this series. The 29-year-old pitcher has played and started 10 games this season. He currently has an ERA of 3.56, WHIP of 1.05 and 57 strikeouts under his belt.

On the other side, Bryce Miller would be starting things on the mound for the Mariners. The 25-year-old RHP has played and started nine games for the M's. He has an ERA of 3.08, a WHIP of 0.99 and has struck out 52 batters so far this season.

Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction

The Mariners, who were considered the underdogs in this series because of the Yankees' red-hot form a couple of games ago, are now almost favorites to win Game 3 and perhaps this series as they are just a win away from making it three wins in a series of four games.

However, the Yanks have players like Juan Soto, Marcus Stroman, Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge and others who can make a world of difference for the team and bring them back to glory with an emphatic win. Boone would surely hope his players to try and win the third and the upcoming fourth game so that they can at least tie the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback