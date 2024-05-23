Yankees vs Mariners Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 4, May 23, 2024

After a long wait, finally, it seems that the New York Yankees are back in the series after they won, 7-3 in the third game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. For now, they have prevented the M's from winning the series. However for the Yanks, it's too late to win it, but they can draw it if they win the final game of the four-game series on Thursday.

Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo rose to the occasion and brought out their A-Game. It was a homer-studded night for the club and its loyal supporters will hope they can keep up this newfound success after coming back from a two-game win drought.

For the Mariners, if one thing this series has shown, it's that the Seattle-based club can indeed be considered a formidable opponent. They still have the chance to win this series if they win the final game of the series.

Yankees vs. Mariners: Head-to-Head

The fourth and final installment of this series can be watched live on the MLB Network from 12:35 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Apart from that, the game can also be watched by the fans on FUBO TV.

Since 1973, the teams have met for a total of 187 times. The Yanks have won 106 of those times, while the Mariners won 81. This record includes their latest three encounters during this series since Monday, May 20.

Yankees vs. Mariners: Pitching Matchups

Luis Gil will start on the mound for the Yankees. The 25-year-old RHP has played and started a total of nine games this season, with an ERA of 2.39, a WHIP of 1.08 and 62 strikeouts. He has a win-loss record of 5-1.

The Mariners will bring out Luis Castillo from their arsenal to start things on the mound against the Yanks on Thursday. The three-time All-Star has played and started a total of 10 games for the M's this season. He has a win-loss record of 4-5, along with an ERA of 3.28, a WHIP of 1.14 and 66 strikeouts under his belt.

Yankees vs. Mariners: Prediction

After last night's performance, Yankee fans will be optimistic about seeing their team replicate a similar performance on Thursday afternoon as well. However, one should not take the Mariners lightly, especially after the first two games of this series where they showed their worth and clinched two consecutive away victories.

It will likely be tough for the Mariners' pitchers to contain the hitting prowess of the Yankees' lineup with the likes of Soto, Judge, Verdugo etc. who all have shown time and again that they are quite efficient in changing a game single-handedly.

And even if the hitters are controlled, Seattle still has to worry about New York's pitchers like Gil and Marcus Stroman who are also quite dangerous, especially after their performance recently.

Keeping everything in mind, it seems that the final game will most likely be the toughest of the series for both teams, as each will go all out to try to win it. For the M's, winning on Thursday would mean that they have won the series, while for the Yanks, winning it would mean that they avoid losing the series and stay content with a tie instead.

However, with last night's victory, the Yankees will possibly go into the game with a morale boost and are going to be the favorites to win at Yankee Stadium.

