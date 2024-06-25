Yankees vs. Mets: Game 1 Prediction, Odds, and Picks - June 25, MLB 2024

The New York Yankees will have to put their series loss against the Atlanta Braves behind them as they start the Subway Series against their crosstown rivals. The Yanks will take on the New York Mets at City Field for a two-game series.

The Braves took the Yankees by surprise as their offense crumbled under pressure in the series finale. Despite dropping three straight series, the Yankees still hold the second-best record in the MLB.

But the Bronx Bombers' offense will not be at full strength as Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injured list due to a hamstring issue.

There is no better way to rebound than turning in their ace Gerrit Cole as their starter. Cole will make his second start on the season and hopes to increase his pace from the first appearance. Cole is expected to throw six innings depending on the number of pitches he executes.

While the Mets are placed fourth in the National League East with a 37-39 record, they have hit form off late having won their last three series. They head into the series opener after defeating the Chicago Cubs 5-2 in the rubber game to claim a series victory.

David Peterson will take the mound for the Mets in Game 1. Peterson has a 3-0 record with a 3.97 ERA. Peterson seems to be doing well with his limited performance so far. However, the Mets need their bats to produce the hits if they aim to win.

Yankees vs. Mets Baseball Betting Odds

New York Yankees -150 -1.5 (+110) O 8.5 (-110) New York Mets +125 +1.5 (-135) U 8.5 (-110)

Where to watch Yankees vs. Mets?

Game 1 will be telecast on YES, SNY, and TBS. The online stream can be watched on Fubo TV at the scheduled time (7:10 PM EDT).

Yankees vs. Mets Prediction

The Yanks desperately need a win and Cole is expected to help them rebound. The Yanks have dropped to the second spot in the MLB with a team ERA of 3.22. The Mets are ranked at No. 18 with a team ERA of 4.09.

Offensively, the Yanks are ranked at No. 3 with 399 runs while the Mets are sitting at No. 13 with 354 runs. The Yanks have a better shot at this game as they are predicted as outright favorites for this clash.

Prediction: New York Yankees -1.5 (-150)