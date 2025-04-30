Yankees vs. Orioles: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 30, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees will be out to secure back-to-back series wins on Wednesday when they battle the Baltimore Orioles from Camden Yards in the finale of the three-game set. The O's took the series opener 4-3, but the Bronx Bombers evened it up by playing long ball to run away with the 15-3 win on Tuesday.
Brandon Hyde will send left-hander Cade Povich to the mound coming off his best start of the year, while Aaron Boone will look to get some innings from veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco.
Yankees vs. Orioles recent form and records
New York
The Yankees currently sit atop the AL East standings with a 1.5-game lead over the Boston Red Sox. Last night's series-evening win put them back in the black, with their 18-12 overall record earning $100-per-bet backers $23 overall.
While New York sits a game over .500 as visitors (8-7), the record has produced a -$137 return on investment with the Yankees favored in 10 of 14 road games.
Baltimore
Losers of three straight series and on the verge of the streak extending to four this evening, the Orioles have been a horrific investment for MLB bettors through their first 29 games.
Only the White Sox and Rockies have cost baseball bettors more to date, with Baltimore's 11-18 record resulting in a -$758 return on investment. Of that, $191 has come at home, where the team sits a game under .500 (6-7).
Injuries
New York
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B Day To Day - Side
- Marcus Stroman SP 15 Day IL - Knee
- JT Brubaker SP 60 Day IL - Ribs
- Jake Cousins RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Scott Effross RP 15 Day IL - Hamstring
- Clayton Beeter SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Giancarlo Stanton DH 10 Day IL - Elbow
- DJ LeMahieu 3B 10 Day IL - Calf
- Jonathan Loaisiga RP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Luis Gil SP 60 Day IL - Back
- Gerrit Cole SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Baltimore
- Jordan Westburg 2B 10 Day IL - Hamstring
- Gary Sanchez C 10 Day IL - Wrist
- Tyler O'Neill RF 10 Day IL - Neck
- Cody Poteet SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Zach Eflin SP 15 Day IL - Lat
- Albert Suarez RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Colton Cowser LF 10 Day IL - Thumb
- Chayce McDermott SP 15 Day IL - Lat
- Andrew Kittredge RP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Trevor Rogers SP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Grayson Rodriguez SP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Tyler Wells SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Kyle Bradish SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 5.26 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 26 hits (5 HR) & 15 ER with a 17:9 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.
- Tossed 5.0 IP of 3 hit (0 HR) & 0 ER ball with 2:2 K/BB ratio vs. Toronto last start.
- 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA & 34:11 K/BB ratio in 33.2 career IP thrown vs. the Orioles.
- 0-1 with a 8.64 ERA and 4:3 K/BB ratio in 8.1 IP on the road in 2025
Cade Povich (1-2, 5.04 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 34 hits (4 HR) & 14 ER with a 23:9 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.
- Tossed 6.2 IP of 4 hit (0 HR) and 1 ER ball with 5:1 K/BB ratio at Washington last start.
- 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA & 7:10 K/BB ratio in 10.0 career IP thrown vs. the Yankees.
- 0-1 with a 8.76 ERA and 14:8 K/BB ratio in 12.1 IP at home in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters
New York
Aaron Judge enters tonight's game having hit safely in each of his last 10 games. He went 2-for-3 last night with a home run making it a pair of long balls in two of his last three games.
In three total at-bats against Povich, the slugger is 1-for-1 with two walks and the lone hit reaching the cheap seats. Look for the slugger to remain hot and extend the hits streak in the finale.
Baltimore
Whenever Gunnar Henderson stares back at a right-handed hitter, you should take a hard look at all his player props. His platoon splits are eye-opening with the lefty slashing .300/.352/.580/.932 against righties and .132/.154/.211/.364 against lefties.
He's 3-for-5 lifetime against Carlos Carrasco with one of those hits reaching the cheap seats. He snapped a nine-game homerless streak last night, and could be in line for another moon shot tonight.
Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds
Yankees vs. Orioles expert picks and game prediction
Look for a number of fireworks to be set off in the finale of this three-game set. The Yankees are batting .291 with a wRC+ of 140 over the last two weeks against left-handed pitching. On the flipside, the Orioles are batting .246 with a 136 wRC+ against righties during that same stretch.
Neither starting pitcher strikes fear into the opposition, so look for both teams to exceed their team totals at DraftKings Sportsbook and combine for a high scorer in the finale.
Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction: New York Wins 7-5