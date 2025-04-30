Yankees vs. Orioles: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 30, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees will be out to secure back-to-back series wins on Wednesday when they battle the Baltimore Orioles from Camden Yards in the finale of the three-game set. The O's took the series opener 4-3, but the Bronx Bombers evened it up by playing long ball to run away with the 15-3 win on Tuesday.

Brandon Hyde will send left-hander Cade Povich to the mound coming off his best start of the year, while Aaron Boone will look to get some innings from veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

Yankees vs. Orioles recent form and records

New York

The Yankees currently sit atop the AL East standings with a 1.5-game lead over the Boston Red Sox. Last night's series-evening win put them back in the black, with their 18-12 overall record earning $100-per-bet backers $23 overall.

While New York sits a game over .500 as visitors (8-7), the record has produced a -$137 return on investment with the Yankees favored in 10 of 14 road games.

Baltimore

Losers of three straight series and on the verge of the streak extending to four this evening, the Orioles have been a horrific investment for MLB bettors through their first 29 games.

Only the White Sox and Rockies have cost baseball bettors more to date, with Baltimore's 11-18 record resulting in a -$758 return on investment. Of that, $191 has come at home, where the team sits a game under .500 (6-7).

Injuries

New York

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B Day To Day - Side

Marcus Stroman SP 15 Day IL - Knee

JT Brubaker SP 60 Day IL - Ribs

Jake Cousins RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Scott Effross RP 15 Day IL - Hamstring

Clayton Beeter SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Giancarlo Stanton DH 10 Day IL - Elbow

DJ LeMahieu 3B 10 Day IL - Calf

Jonathan Loaisiga RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Luis Gil SP 60 Day IL - Back

Gerrit Cole SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Baltimore

Jordan Westburg 2B 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Gary Sanchez C 10 Day IL - Wrist

Tyler O'Neill RF 10 Day IL - Neck

Cody Poteet SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Zach Eflin SP 15 Day IL - Lat

Albert Suarez RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Colton Cowser LF 10 Day IL - Thumb

Chayce McDermott SP 15 Day IL - Lat

Andrew Kittredge RP 15 Day IL - Knee

Trevor Rogers SP 15 Day IL - Knee

Grayson Rodriguez SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Tyler Wells SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Kyle Bradish SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 5.26 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 26 hits (5 HR) & 15 ER with a 17:9 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.

Tossed 5.0 IP of 3 hit (0 HR) & 0 ER ball with 2:2 K/BB ratio vs. Toronto last start.

3-1 with a 2.41 ERA & 34:11 K/BB ratio in 33.2 career IP thrown vs. the Orioles.

0-1 with a 8.64 ERA and 4:3 K/BB ratio in 8.1 IP on the road in 2025

Cade Povich (1-2, 5.04 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 34 hits (4 HR) & 14 ER with a 23:9 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.2 IP of 4 hit (0 HR) and 1 ER ball with 5:1 K/BB ratio at Washington last start.

0-1 with a 3.60 ERA & 7:10 K/BB ratio in 10.0 career IP thrown vs. the Yankees.

0-1 with a 8.76 ERA and 14:8 K/BB ratio in 12.1 IP at home in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

New York

Aaron Judge enters tonight's game having hit safely in each of his last 10 games. He went 2-for-3 last night with a home run making it a pair of long balls in two of his last three games.

In three total at-bats against Povich, the slugger is 1-for-1 with two walks and the lone hit reaching the cheap seats. Look for the slugger to remain hot and extend the hits streak in the finale.

Expand Tweet

Baltimore

Whenever Gunnar Henderson stares back at a right-handed hitter, you should take a hard look at all his player props. His platoon splits are eye-opening with the lefty slashing .300/.352/.580/.932 against righties and .132/.154/.211/.364 against lefties.

He's 3-for-5 lifetime against Carlos Carrasco with one of those hits reaching the cheap seats. He snapped a nine-game homerless streak last night, and could be in line for another moon shot tonight.

Expand Tweet

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds

Wednesday 4/30 Money Line Run Line Total Runs New York Yankees -108 -1.5 +142 O 9.5 -105 Baltimore Orioles -112 +1.5 -170 U 9.5 -115

Yankees vs. Orioles expert picks and game prediction

Look for a number of fireworks to be set off in the finale of this three-game set. The Yankees are batting .291 with a wRC+ of 140 over the last two weeks against left-handed pitching. On the flipside, the Orioles are batting .246 with a 136 wRC+ against righties during that same stretch.

Neither starting pitcher strikes fear into the opposition, so look for both teams to exceed their team totals at DraftKings Sportsbook and combine for a high scorer in the finale.

Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction: New York Wins 7-5

