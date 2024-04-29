Yankees vs. Orioles Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The New York Yankees will continue their journey on the road as they open a four-game series against AL East rival, the Baltimore Orioles. The Bronx Bombers will look to continue their hot-hitting streak after defeating the Brewers in their last series.

The Orioles will look to rebound from their last defeat as they hope to get back on top of the division. They are two games behind the Yanks and are one of the top contenders in the AL East.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yankees vs. Orioles Preview

Game 1 will commence on Monday at 6:35 PM ET and be telecast on MASN. For those who want to stream this series live, the action can be caught on Fubo TV. The second and third game is scheduled for the same time on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Game 2 will be telecast on YES while Game 3 will be telecast on MASN. Game 4 can be watched on MLB Network and will start a little early at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees sit at the top of the division with a 19-10 record. The Orioles are trailing the Bronx Bombers by two games (17-10).

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitching Matchups

Game 1

Clarke Schmidt will get the nod for the pinstripes as he looks to extend his 2-0 record. Schmidt is holding a 3.55 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 25-plus innings pitched.

The Orioles will deliver Grayson Rodriguez to the mound as their starter for Game 1. Rodriguez has a 3-1 record with a 4.45 ERA. In 28-plus innings pitched, Rodriguez has recorded 34 strikeouts.

Game 2

The Yanks will turn in Nestor Cortes Jr. for Game 2 against the Orioles. Cortes has a 1-2 record with a 3.50 ERA. In 36 innings pitched, the southpaw has 32 strikeouts.

Dean Kremer will get the ball for Game 2 with the Orioles. Kremer is 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA. The 28-year-old has a 1.06 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 27-plus innings.

Game 3

Luis Gil will be going up against Corbin Burnes for Game 3. This will be a crucial game for both teams that could factor their decision in winning the series. Gil is 1-1 on the season with a 4.01 ERA. In 24-plus innings, Gil has 35 strikeouts for his team.

Burnes is holding a solid 3-0 record with a 2.55 ERA. Burnes has been the bright spot for the Orioles rotation. The talented pitcher has a spectacular 0.93 WHIP with 35 strikeouts in 35-plus innings.

Game 4

Carlos Rodon gets the ball in the final game for the Yankees. Rodon holds a 2-1 record with a 2.48 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. In 32-plus innings, Rodon recorded 30 strikeouts.

Going up against Rodon will be Cole Irvin for the Orioles. Irvin holds a 2-1 record with a 3.49 ERA. With a 1.24 WHIP, Irvin has 18 strikeouts in 28-plus innings pitched.

Yankees vs Orioles players to watch out for

Anthony Volpe Yankees

Anthony Volpe is one player that has been performing at his best since the start of this season. With an exceptional performances in offense and defense, he has been helping the team win crucial games.

Gunnar Henderson Orioles

Gunnar Henderson has been rising to power in the Orioles uniform. His excellent form is consistent for the team. Henderson has nine home runs and is slugging .288/./347 and .960.

This could be a tight competition but the odds are leaning towards the Yankees to win. However, things could change if the Orioles step up their game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback