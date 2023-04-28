Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Match Preview - April 28th | MLB 2023

Tonight, baseball fans will be treated to a showdown between two of the strongest teams in the American League as the New York Yankees will take on the Texas Rangers. Both teams entered the 2023 campaign as favorites to make the postseason, and while both clubs have dealt with different adversity, they are both above .500.

At the time of writing this piece, New York sits fourth in the American League East with a 15-11 record. While they are four games above .500, the AL East remains one of the most difficult in baseball. Unfortunately, for Yankees fans, they share the same division as two of the hottest teams in baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.

Tonight's matchup could be a preview of the playoffs as both teams would be matched up if the postseason were to start today. This adds an interesting wrinkle to the star-studded showdown.

"If the MLB playoffs started today: Rays bye, Twins bye, Yankees vs. Rangers, Jays vs. Orioles, Pirates bye, Braves bye, Mets vs. Dbacks, Cubs vs. Brewers" - @TalkinBaseball_

Texas is currently tied with in-state rivals the Houston Astros for the American League West with a 14-11 record. After failing to reach the postseason last year, the Rangers landed one of the most notable free agents on the market during the offseason: Jacob deGrom.

While both teams pack a powerful punch on offense, it may come down to pitching in order to determine a winner. Superstar free agent signing Jacob deGrom will take to the mound for the hometown Texas Rangers, while Clarke Schmidt will lead the New York Yankees tonight in Arlington.

A look at the starting pitchers in tonight's matchup between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees

DeGrom, who is slated to start tonight's matchup, signed a massive five-year, $185 million deal to join the Texas Rangers. At 34 years old, deGrom became the rotation's ace, and rightly so.

He should pose a tough challenge for the Yankees tonight, as the former Cy Young Award winner has been one of the top pitchers in the MLB in recent years. So far this season, Jacob deGrom has been elite, posting a 2-0 record with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts.

"Rangers -1.5 (+100) Jacob deGrom has been elite. He has a 1.91 xERA, .170 xBA with a 42.2% K rate. Yankees best hitter vs fastballs? Aaron Judge, who’s out. Their best hitter vs sliders? Stanton, he’s out. Clarke Schmidt has a 57.4% hard hit rate w/ .294 xBA + 14.8% barrel rate." - @keithps22

On the other side of the ball, Clarke Schmidt is nowhere near the level of pitcher that deGrom. The 27-year-old may struggle against the powerful Texas lineup tonight, as he has posted a 0-2 record with a dreadful 6.30 ERA so far this season.

I think the Rangers will win tonight's matchup because of deGrom given the fact that New York ranks 15th in the MLB in strikeouts and 22nd in team batting average.

