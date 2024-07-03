Yankees vs. Reds: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - July 3, MLB 2024

The New York Yankees are have lost their way in the middle of the season as their struggles continued against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds smashed five runs restricting the Bronx Bombers to four as Yankees rotation failed yet again.

Luis Gil was expected to get some strikeouts and restrict the Reds. However, he failed to have a successful outing, registering a third consecutive loss. Caleb Ferguson was unable to save the Yanks as they lost with a 5-4 final score.

Left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon will be sent to the mound in Game 2. Rodon struggled in his last outing and dropped his record to 9-5 with a 4.42 ERA. The offense has been patchy to say the least over the last few weeks.

The Reds are five games behind the .500 mark. Elly De La Cruz was impressive at the plate with a two-run homer. The Reds are just another average team with an unbalanced offensively and defensive unit but caused enough problems for the Yankees.

Andrew Abbott will be sent to the nod in Game 2. Abbot holds a 7-6 record with a 3.41 ERA. Abbott recorded 72 strikeouts in 89.2 innings pitched. The southpaw will need some support from the plate.

Yankees vs. Reds Baseball Betting Odds

New York Yankees -185 -1.5 (+110) U 8.5 (-110) Cincinnati Reds +150 +1.5 (-135) O 8.5 (-110)

Where to watch Yankees vs. Reds?

Game 2 will have a change in the telecast and can be viewed on Bally Sports Ohio or Amazon Prime Video. The online stream can be watched on Fubo TV. The first pitch will go out at 7:05 PM EDT.

Yankees vs. Reds Prediction

The last time Rodon went on the mound he was emotionally upset with his performance. The Yanks have several games within a stretch and it's high time the team regains their form. Rodon is expected to get back on top with confidence and pick up some strikeouts.

The Reds have some hard hitters, especially De La Cruz. Yet, they will enter this game as the underdog. Aaron Judge has been on fire and is a strong contender for the MVP title. Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe can get on base to support the Yankees captain.

With the hopes of reclaiming the top spot in AL East, the Yankees are predicted to win Game 2 and tie the series on Wednesday.

Prediction: New York Yankees -1.5 (-185)

