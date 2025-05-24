Yankees vs. Rockies: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 24, 2025

The New York Yankees (30-20) continue their weekend series against the Colorado Rockies (9-42) on Saturday in what looks to be a classic David vs. Goliath matchup at Coors Field.

Despite big names and a well-rounded roster, the Yankees came up short in the first game. While Yankees captain Aaron Judge hit his first home run in Colorado's ballpark, the Rockies picked a 3-2 win.

On Saturday at 4:10 PM ET with a 62% chance of rain, the Yankees and the Rockies run it again. Max Fried (6-0, 1.29 ERA) will take the mound for the visitors while southpaw Kyle Freeland (0-6, 5.68) will turn up for the Rockies.

Yankees vs. Rockies Game 2: Betting Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -355, Rockies +280

Total Runs (O/U): 10.5

Yankees vs. Rockies Game 2: Injuries

Yankees injury report

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Strained oblique – 10-day IL

Oswaldo Cabrera, Fractured ankle – 10-day IL

Marcus Stroman, Knee inflammation – 15-day IL

Fernando Cruz, Shoulder inflammation – 15-day IL

Giancarlo Stanton, Elbow epicondylitis (right and left) – 60-day IL

JT Brubaker, Rib fractures – 60-day IL

Luis Gil, Strained lat – 60-day IL

Gerrit Cole, Tommy John surgery – 60-day IL

Jake Cousins, Strained elbow flexor – 60-day IL

Rockies injury report

Victor Vodnik, Shoulder inflammation – 15-day IL

Ryan Feltner, Back spasms – 15-day IL

Chase Dollander, Forearm tightness – 15-day IL

Jeff Criswell, Tommy John surgery – 60-day IL

Austin Gomber, Shoulder soreness – 60-day IL

Thairo Estrada, Fractured wrist (right) – 60-day IL

Kris Bryant, Lumbar degenerative disc disease – 60-day IL

Expected Lineups

Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt (1B) – R Trent Grisham (CF) – L Aaron Judge (RF) – R Cody Bellinger (LF) – L Anthony Volpe (SS) – R Jasson Dominguez (DH) – S DJ LeMahieu (2B) – R Austin Wells (C) – L Oswald Peraza (3B) – R

Rockies

Jordan Beck (LF) – R Ezequiel Tovar (SS) – R Hunter Goodman (DH) – R Michael Toglia (1B) – S Brenton Doyle (CF) – R Ryan McMahon (3B) – L Tyrone Freeman (RF) – R Kyle Farmer (2B) – R Jacob Stallings (C) – R

Yankees vs. Rockies Game 2: Prediction & Pick

With Max Fried on the mound for the Yankees, there's no question to bet against the Yankees. The $218 million signee has been everything the Yankees desired and is one of the best AL pitchers this season.

Fried will be backed by Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, who are firing on all cylinders on the offensive front. This should give one enough reason to go with the Yankees, with the prediction, even though the Rockies won the series opener.

Prediction: Yankees 8, Rockies 2

Best Bet:

Yankees -1.5 run line

Under 10.5 total runs

