Yankees vs. Royals: Game 4 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 13, MLB 2024

The New York Yankees showcased their strong offensive skills and are just one game from sweeping the Kansas City Royals. The Brox Bombers are now holding the best record in major league baseball. Their four-game winning streak put the Philadelphia Phillies behind in second place.

The Yanks sealed their 49th victory and will turn in Nestor Cortes Jr. to extend their success. Cortes struggled against the Dodgers as he dropped his ERA to 3.68. Cortes has a 3-5 record with a 1.12 WHIP. The southpaw recorded 78 strikeouts in 80-plus innings pitched.

The Royals remain in the second position in the AL Central with a 39-30 record. The Royals struggled with their poor pitching staff as they surrendered 11 runs and scored only five in return. Cody Poteet surrendered just two runs in five-plus innings pitched.

The Royals will turn in rookie pitcher Alec Marsh to start in Game 4. Marsh holds a 5-3 record with a 4.05 ERA. The righty has a 1.17 WHIP and has struck out 54 opponent hitters in 60-plus innings pitched. The Royals will need to open up their bats to support Marsh in this game. Marsh is going up against some of the best hitters for the first time in his career.

Yankees vs. Royals Baseball Betting Odds

New York Yankees -118 -1.5 (-105) O 11 Kansas City Royals -110 +1.5 (-110) U 11

How to watch Yankees vs. Royals?

The series finale will be telecast on YES, Bally Sports Kansas City, and MLBN. The online stream will take place on Fubo TV. It's going to be a matinee showdown at Kauffman Stadium as the first pitch is scheduled to take place at 2:10 PM EDT.

Yankees vs. Royals Prediction

The Yankees have scored 25 runs in the last three games. Their offense has been dominant in this series with an equally balanced pitching unit. Cortes had his ups and downs with his performance against several opponents. It's the defense that's expected to step up.

The Royals have a rookie on the mound. While they do have key players on the team, it's not going to be easy to make it past their dominating opponent. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton have been impressive at the plate. The Yanks are predicted to win this game and sweep the Royals with ease.

