Yankees vs Twins Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 3, June 6, 2024

It's Game 3 at the Bronx as the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins in their series finale. The Yanks are aiming for a sweep after winning the series last night. The Bronx Bombers continued to dominate the American League with the best record.

The Twins have been in a slump as they dropped to 33-28 this season. The Twins are stuck at the third spot in the AL Central and are trailing the Kansas City Royals. Carlos Rodon rocked the Twins with his excellent performance as the Yanks opened up their offense to win the game with a 9-5 final score.

Yankees vs. Twins: Preview

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:05 PM CDT at Yankee Stadium. The game can be watched on Bally Sports North, YES, and MLBN. The online stream will take place on Fubo TV.

Yankees vs. Twins: Prediction

The Twins have not been consistent at the plate, and their pitching struggles continue. As a team, they are no match for the opponent. The Yanks have a formidable pitching lineup with an efficient bullpen that has performed well.

Offensively, the Twins scored 10 runs in the last three games while their opponent has scored 17 in the last three. The Yanks have a better chance of winning Game 3 and extending their success.

Yankees vs. Twins: Head-to-Head Records

The Bronx Bombers have a five-game winning streak against the Twins this season. Overall, they won 1444 games while the Twins have won 775 games in return.

Yankees vs. Twins: Pitching Matchups

The Yanks will turn in Marcus Stroman to the mound as their starting pitcher. The righty has been dominant for his team with a 5-2 record and a 2.73 ERA. Stroman has a 1.23 WHIP and has performed well under pressure. With a decent bullpen to back him, Stroman will be able to get through six innings with ease.

Heading out to the mound for the Twins will be right-handed pitcher Pablo Lopez. With a 5-5 record this season, Lopez has a 4.84 ERA. The talented pitcher has 75 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched with a 1.15 WHIP.

Yankees vs. Twins: Players to watch out for

Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe has been on a hot-hitting streak this season. The slugger continues to get on base and pick up some extra hits.

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge leads the league with 21 home runs and has been dominant in the last month. Judge is one player to watch out for in this game.

Carlos Santa

Carlos Santa has been one of the top players for the Twins and his consistency has been well-noted. Santana is one player to watch out for in this game.

The Twins are just another average team that must fight hard to win important games. The Yanks have been on a run and are one of the top-performing teams. The Yankees are predicted to win Game 3 and sweep the Twins.

